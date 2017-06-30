There's quite a brouhaha over President Trump's critical tweets directed at media talking head Joe Scarborough and his sidekick, Mika Brzezinski. Every other talking head is yelling "unpresidential" and harrumphing away.

Everyone knows that the president likes to yell at the television set. According to Glenn Reynolds, that makes him just like the rest of us. The tweets are just way of sharing that ire with us. Big deal.

Nobody starves. Nobody wins the lottery. Nobody goes to war. Nobody gets cured. Nobody loses union benefits. Nobody's dog gets run over. Nobody's kids get taken away. Nothing of consequence is going to come of this.

It's just words. And it's between President Trump and Scarborough, so let them hash it out.

For me, and probably most of Trump's supporters, we go back to the defining summary of the Trump phenomenon, from Salena Zito: "The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally."

Now, who, again, is Scarborough, and who are his buddies in the media? Yep, you got it: the ones who take him literally.

Trump is facile with words, but he is primarily a man of action.

That's the real point of his movement. The tweets are a nuisance that gets too much media play.

What matters to voters is that he is getting things done.

We're seeing energy markets at last being opened. We're seeing immigration laws finally meaning what they say. We're seeing Obamacare scrapped. We're seeing America winning new respect abroad. We're seeing terrorists crushed. We're seeing regulations pared and taxes ready for cuts. We're seeing the vast bloat of the expanded government finally getting a diet. We might even start getting along with Russia.

Trump has so many accomplishments that it really doesn't matter what he tweets, based on this record. If he wants to slug it out on Twitter with some inconsequential press pinhead, who is anyone to stop him? He's doing just fine as president the way he is.