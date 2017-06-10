What the heck just happened in the UK?

Okay, I am no expert in UK politics. Far from it. (But that never prevents the media from offering thoughts and opinions -- in their case as facts -- so, what the hell -- I'll share a few.) Looking at the UK we see a similar pattern that we are seeing here in the USA. And that pattern represents the frustration of the citizens who may not follow every detail about the daily this-n-that -- and who may seem to be swinging every which way like a compass that has forgotten how to point north. But the people there have basically come to see that they have been being led by people who, themselves, are completely lost. What the people are experiencing is an ongoing series of...what the hecks?.

The PM thought she had things sown up. Enough to call for an early election to lock in her power. Then the latest examples of Islamic barbarism hit and it, for the moment at least, got the people's attention. Here they -- the nations' voters -- had a supposedly "conservative" government, led by a supposedly "conservative" Prime Minister, and yet they saw that even the most basic thing -- the safety of the nation -- was not be "conserved." What the heck? The left pointed out that the PM had reduced the number of "bobbies on the beat"and effectively turned the people away from her. Deservedly? Who can say? But in truth there was a "bobby" on the scene of the latest horror and he had in fact proved himself to be a heroic defender of public safety -- almost losing his life trying to bring down the miscreants. Alas, as is the case with most British policeman, he was unarmed. (What the heck #2) Adding to the public consternation is the fact that as it turns out the government knew the "bad guy" way before he committed this particular horror -- he'd been photographed celebrating 'whatever' in a public park with an ISIS flag. And what exactly had the government done about it? Exactly nothing. (What the heck #3) So the votes in yesterday's election were cast willy-nilly -- no one getting enough support to take charge. In other words nothing is going to be done, nothing, in fact, has actually changed -- except another do nothing pol has lost a bit of face. So now the left -- claiming the very real failure of the PM to get the control she thought was hers was for them a great victor, feeling free to push their programs yet harder - programs the enlarge the "risk factors" the public will be facing in the future; more "refugees," more restriction on what the British public can say about it, and no restrictions that matter for those who have no belief in the fundamental principles that had once made Great Britain "great." What they do not have there -- much to their loss -- is what we have here. A "don't give a damn for your freakin' niceties" leader intent on "Making Great Britain Great Again." No, but they do have the same circus we have. -A media ready to scream bloody murder at everyone. (Well, apart from actual bloody murderers.) Where is their Trump when they need him?