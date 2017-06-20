What if Robert Mueller is a straight shooter and not a swamp monster?

Daily we hear Trump supporters decrying the special counsel's power and intent to take down the president and reverse the election results of November 2016. The evidence for this situation includes the broadening investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his hiring of lawyers with a history of support for Democrat candidates and significant campaign contributions for opponents to Trump and Republicans. Newt Gingrich leads this effort with attention to the conflicts of interest on the part of these prosecutors. At first, this information was of great concern, but now I wonder whether this is just press-induced derangement. The predicate for this worry requires an underlying illegality by President Trump and his advisers. So far, I have failed to understand any such broken law or laws. Despite this, a growing percentage of the populace thinks that the president or his staff conspired to work with the Russians against the Hillary campaign. Further, many now think the president is guilty of obstruction of justice.

First, we must step back and recognize that the resistance movement is using every means to delegitimize Trump and his associates. The latest argument now involves threats to associates (namely, General Michael Flynn) to come clean since lies to the FBI are a felony punishable by five years per incident in jail. The selective leaks are aimed at giving us the worst opinions of these actors. The press wants to dispirit Trump supporters. Last week, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a statement warning against believing articles with anonymous allegations. The press spent far more time looking at the president's tweets concerning the Washington Post article claiming that Mueller was investigating the president. Then there was scant unbiased discussion regarding the denial given by Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow. Perhaps this is further work of the resistance movement by the press. If Mueller has hired lawyers with a liberal pedigree to investigate these issues from all angles, then if he does not cite any violations by the White House or any associates, his motives will be harder to challenge from the left. If there are minor issues, then they will be considered. This entire issue was concocted in the Hillary war room after the election. Perhaps the real illegality on the other side might be examined, but this staff selection appears to be unlikely to pursue this avenue. So I suppose that this special counsel aims to limit the damage to the entire political process. If so, then Alan Dershowitz will get his wish. It might be wishful thinking. What if Robert Mueller is a straight shooter and not a swamp creature? Maybe he is there to limit the damage to James Comey, Hillary Clinton, and the liberal Washington elite. This would be unusual. However, it would allow the president to do his job and make America great again.