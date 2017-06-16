Violent liberalism strikes again
Guns don't kill people; liberalism does. With the disturbing attack on congressional Republicans gathered to practice for a charity baseball game, again we see that virtually every perpetrator carrying out a sensational act of violence has one of two things in common: their lives are corrupted by either liberalism or Islam. With prominent American leftists mock-beheading President Trump, celebrating the on-stage assassination of the U.S. president, threatening to blow up the White House, and so on, few should be surprised that a Bernie Sanders supporter – who recently wrote, "It's Time To Destroy Trump & Co." – armed with a gun, decided actually to carry out his evil liberal fantasy.
As others have already pointed out, the recent rhetoric of the modern left reeks of hate and violence, and as Townhall's Derek Hunter prophetically noted nearly two weeks ago, "The Left Won't Rest Until Someone Gets Killed." College campuses, which are replete with radical left-wingers young and old, are becoming more and more violent. In addition, most every protest or parade these days significantly populated by liberals almost always devolves into a vulgar hate-fest, where angry leftists compete to, among other "nasty" things, see who can lob the most f-bombs.
And when someone corrupted by liberalism finally does take the violent rhetoric to its literal end, the reaction by liberals is as predictable as the sunrise: blame the weapon, usually guns. Just hours after Democratic Socialist James T. Hodgkinson fired dozens of rounds at the GOP baseball team (thankfully killing no one but seriously injuring Majority Whip Steve Scalise), liberal politicians and pundits began blaming guns. Whether guns, blades, or bombs, when violent liberals and Islamists commit murder, liberals of every stripe ignore the ideology of their like-minded comrades to focus on instruments – especially guns.
As a telling anecdote, on the day of Hodgkinson's assault against congressional members of the GOP, a comment from a liberal on my website sarcastically declared:
I don't want to alarm you but there have been four shootings today and apparently none of them involves Islam and…People are saying it's guns that did the shooting and killing, even though guns don't kill people as you've proven here. I'm so confused!
My reply to the poor confused soul: "When a gun is arrested and charged, please let us know."
I suppose we shouldn't be surprised at such thinking. As modern liberals continue in their "struggle against reality," with many seemingly unable to determine whether a person is a male or a female, perhaps such liberals are now so far divorced from reality that they can't tell the difference between a person and a gun. It could be that I'm behind in my knowledge of the wide variety of ways with which people these days are choosing to "identify" themselves. Under a liberal worldview today, perhaps now it is acceptable for a human being to "identify" as a gun. (The late, great Jerry Clower probably had a story of a Ledbetter who did such.)
To aid in their gun-control meme following Hodgkinson's attack, it was not at all uncommon to stumble across the following in the liberal media: "The GOP baseball shooting is the 154th mass shooting this year." Do a search for the exact phrase and see for yourself. Go here for the full list to which the frequently used headline refers. Granted, almost none of the violence listed is directly politically motivated. Take note of the locations for the shootings.
As I noted in 2015, almost all deadly gun violence in the U.S. occurs in large cities where liberal politics, policies, and personal practices reign supreme. And most violent criminals in the U.S. – especially those with the largest body counts – have two things in common: broken homes and/or sexual deviancy. Again, as they preach "Do What Thou Wilt" in the sexual realm and wage war on the biblical family model, we find liberals and liberalism complicit.
In addition, another act of dramatic gun violence leaves modern liberals longing for the ever elusive gun- and religion-clinging right-wing shooter. The conservative Christian assassin or terrorist toting his rifle, his bombs, and his Bible is nothing more than a hopeful myth perpetually sought out by the left nearly every time one of these despicable events occurs.
And why is it that it is so rare to find an American whose politics is reliably conservative who will react violently as a result of his conservatism? Could it be that most conservatives in America are conservative in their politics as the result of a relationship with their Creator? Could it be that because of our relationship with God, and because we are surrounded by loving families led by married mothers and fathers, along with a loving, truth-telling church community, our "moral chains" keep us from such violence?
Of course, those are exactly the reasons the Christian community is virtually devoid of such wicked violence. What's more, when it comes to politics, most Christians know well that even when we lose elections, all is not lost. We always have hope that whether in this world or the next, there are brighter days ahead. This stands in stark contrast to those who have made a god of government.
Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com
Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com
