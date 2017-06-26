Young protesters broke down a metal fence guarding an air base in Caracas on Saturday before being repelled by security forces firing tear gas in another day of anti-government protests in Venezuela's capital.

It follows news of this, from the London Daily Telegraph:

Anti-government protesters set fire to the supreme court in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday. This is the twelfth week of upset in the country, as protesters demand the resignation of president Nicolas Maduro and call for elections.

The dramatic pictures in the Telegraph tell the intensity of the story.

What we are seeing here is a country whose institutions are under siege. Protestors are protesting the corrupting blur of socialism and rule of law institutions, and not just protesting about it, but attacking it.

It's not a full-blown civil war but it's getting close to one. It shows the frustration Venezuelans must feel at a non-accountable, non-coping government that represents no one but itself - and note that these Venezuelanss have been protesting since at least 2002, when a coup d'etat was launched against the late Hugo Chavez. That's well before some of them were born.

It raises questions as to what the next protestor takeover will be? What happens when the protestors succeed in taking down a government institutiion, maybe the army, maybe the tax office, At some point they might do it.

After that, an avalanche of other institutions may go down, too. It offers clues.as to how the state of affairs may turn in the failed chavista state. The protests have been boiling for years. Now, some are turning to takeovers of institutions, "laying siege.'

If this becomes the full modus operandi of the protestors, it's pretty likely it will escalate into an openly declared war next. These currrent acts would seem to be road maps.