Two kosher restaurants in Manchester firebombed

Slow-motion ethnic cleansing of Jews is underway in Manchester, escaping much notice by the outside world in the wake of the slaughter at the Arianna Grande concert. Antisemitism UK is the source for this report on the culinary terrorism underway: JS Restaurant, the oldest kosher restaurant in Manchester has been gutted by fire following a suspected arson attack overnight at approximately 4:00.

As can be seen in the picture below, the second wave attack was successful, closing a business that also served as a community center, allowing observant Jews a place to gatsher and enjoy food together Two days ago, Ta’am, another kosher restaurant in the city, was firebombed for the second time, and CCTV captured images of two youths conducting the attack. Last year the same restaurant was also set alight. Once again, the only term used by police to describe that attackers who were photographed is “youths." If Labour led by Jeremey Corbin is elected in today's voting, things will get much, much worse for the Jews of Manchester and the UK. But they are only the first target of the conquerors. Ht tip: Cheryl Jacobs Lewin