Trump supporters: little children they are not

"The American people are like little children. We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths, teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think and how to feel, and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams, crafting their worst fears. Lucky for them they have me." "House of Cards", Frank Underwood American politics is very ugly at the moment, uglier than usual. It seems increasingly obvious that the American version of House of Cards is less fictional, more true to life than previously thought. In fact, the Netflix series seems almost benign by current standards, except for the above quote. It seems to convey exactly how the American left views the American people, at least those who voted for Donald Trump. In the minds of our leftists, those people are beneath contempt. Their votes were cast in ignorance. They do not deserve to be heard; they do not count. They are all little children who need to be told what to think.

But those Trump supporters are not cooperating. It turns out they do think for themselves. They were sick to death of how much the last eight years changed this country. Obama promised to "fundamentally transform America" and he did. He eviscerated our military, took race relations back to the days before the Civil Rights Movement, launched a war on our law enforcement men and women, doubled our national debt, weaponized the IRS, the FBI and the EPA. He let guns flow into Mexico in order to blame gun deaths on America's Second Amendment; he cared not a bit for the death of American Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry or all the Mexican lives lost to the drug cartels who bought those guns. For Obama, an Alinskyite Marxist, the ends always justify the means. Despite the warnings against it from every military expert consulted, Obama created ISIS by vacating the Middle East, removing all peace-keeping forces. It is almost as if he wanted the genocide of Christians that resulted throughout the region; every scholar of the Middle East and Islam told him what would happen and it did. The list of Obama's crimes against the country is long and depressing. And yet the left still thought Hillary was going to win the election in a landslide! Her loss should have been a wake-up call to the left, to their self-imposed insulation from reality. But instead they have doubled-down on their conviction that they are right and everyone and anyone who disagrees with them is not only wrong but evil, deserving of rhetorical death if not actual death. So intent on their crusade to take Trump down, they completely miss the rising tide of disgust much of the population feels for them. Those Trump supporters are not falling for their campaign of vitriol, made-up stories, accusations or their certainty that he will be impeached. They are liking Trump more and more. They do not read the NY Times or the Washington Post, watch CNN or MSNBC, pay any attention to the pompous, partisan Sunday News programs. These self-important sites, networks and cable channels are just noise, noise of the left, by the left, and for the left. The rest of us are done with them. They do not speak for us. Their feeble attempts to convince us Trump is some kind of criminal or traitor are ridiculous. They know this but think the rest of us are, as Frank Underwood says, needed to be told how to think, what to feel and what to want.This is how deluded these people are. One would think the attempted assassination of congressional Republicans at that baseball field would temper their malignant bigotry but it did not. Within twenty-four hours, Nancy Pelosi of course blamed the Republicans and their "politics of personal destruction," a Democratic tactic if there ever was one (think Robert Bork). Social media was coarse, too coarse to repeat. Many cheered the shooter; so full of hate are many on the left that they behave like the Palestinians who cheer every Israeli death by terror and pass out candy to celebrate. And that is where we are today. There is no unity possible with the deranged left; they mean business. Unlike our passive, submissive Republicans who let the Democrats steamroll them at every turn, the leftists will stop at nothing in their quest to destroy Trump. The Republicans on the other hand are eternal beginners in the game of mixed martial politics. They give up without fighting back. With a few exceptions - Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Louie Gohmert, for example, they are pathetic. The rest of them roll over like puppies who want their tummies rubbed. They are pathetic cowards waiting to see if Trump survives the left's assaults. The leftists among us do think of conservatives as little children with sticky fingers who need to be manipulated into accepting their world view, a world view antithetical to the Founders and the Constitution. The symmetry between House of Cards and our current reality is that the television series is a work of fiction and the left's campaign to destroy our democratically elected President is a grim reality that threatens to destroy our Republic. Ben Franklin, at the signing of the Constitution, was asked, "Well, doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" He replied, "A republic, if you can keep it." Keeping it, this Republic, at this moment in time depends on our lethargic, acquiescent Congressional Republicans. Sen. McConnell, Paul Ryan, et. al. need to get off their high horses and do our Founders proud. Step up to the plate and stop all this anti-Trump nonsense. Go after the criminals on the left, beginning with the Clintons, Comey, Lynch, Brennan, Clapper, etc. Fight like the Democrats do. We are depending on you. Earn and deserve your places in office.