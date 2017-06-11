According to The Miami Herald, the changes will be profound :

We understand that President Trump will go to Miami and erase another one of President Obama's legacies.

Trump is preparing to tighten at least some of Obama's changes, including restricting business with the Cuban military and U.S. travel that resembles tourism. Those type of revisions have been endorsed by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, the only two local GOP members of Congress who backed Trump and as a result have pressured his administration on the issue. Rubio in particular has been working closely with the White House and National Security Council on the upcoming changes. "I am absolutely confident that the president is going to deliver on his word, on his commitments," Diaz-Balart told the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald in a recent interview. "He was very clear that he thought that President Obama in essence got nothing in exchange for the concessions he gave to the Castro regime."

Indeed, he didn't! This is the most one-sided deal since the Cubs traded Lou Brock to the Cardinals for Ernie Broglio, Bobby Shantz, and Doug Clemens.

We hear that President Trump will roll back many of President Obama's decisions. He will accuse the island of human rights abuses. More importantly, he will institute strict rules on U.S. citizens traveling to Cuba and ban U.S. companies from doing business with Cuban entities linked to the island's powerful military.

This is excellent, since most Cuban entities are linked to the Cuban military and the Castro family.

This is a U.S. president who understands that President Obama went around the embargo to open doors to Cuba.

It was 30 months ago that President Obama changed our policy toward Cuba. He never demanded a thing of the Cuban government. He was too eager to open an embassy and show up in Cuba.

Obama showed up, indeed, but change has not shown up. It's time to go back to the days when we treated the Castro regime as an abuser of human rights and demanded this for that.

