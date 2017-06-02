A total of 3,957 refugees were admitted into the United States in May, a 19.3 percent increase over April's figures. The countries accounting for the largest numbers of refugees who arrived in May were the Democratic Republic of Congo (799), Burma (660), Bhutan (389), Ukraine (374), Somalia (294), Eritrea (276), Iraq (214), Syria (156) and Iran (125), according to State Department Refugee Processing Center data. The admissions for May bring to 16,249 the number of refugees resettled in the U.S. since President Trump took office, with the largest contingents coming from the DRC (2,683), Burma (2,216), Iraq (1,696), Somalia (1,655) and Syria (1,603).

The Trump administration is admitted 20% more refugees in May than it did in April, and many of them were Islamists from places like Syria, Sudan, and Somalia.

Trump's executive orders seeking to halt all refugee admissions for 120 days, and to limit overall refugee admission numbers to 50,000 in the current fiscal year, remain tied up in court proceedings.

Less informed people might believe that Trump has no choice but to admit these people. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The court struck down a blanket ban on admissions from certain countries, but Trump has always had the power to decide whom to grant refugee status to and whom not to. On an individual basis, he can simply choose to choke refugee admissions off to a trickle. He's not.

Maybe you think the people he is admitting from these countries are Christian refugees. For the most part, they are not:

All but two of the Somali refugees are Muslims, as are about three-quarters of the Sudanese refugees, 98 percent of the Syrians, and all 16 of the Yemenis.

Trump supporters somehow compartmentalize the workings of the State and Homeland Security Departments as separate "Deep State" entities, unaccountable to the White House, but of course that is not true. Trump has to be very much aware of what is going on. Unfortunately, he has decided not to fulfill his campaign promises and is admitting even more refugees from dangerous countries.

I'm sure people in places like Dearborn, Michigan; Patterson, New Jersey; and Minneapolis, Minnesota are very appreciative of Trump's effort to "Make America Great Again" every time they hear the call to prayer on minarets at 5:00 A.M., walk on streets crowded with burka-clad women, and get victimized by gangs of roaming Islamists.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.