How else do you explain the recent judicial decision about the "Muslim ban" or the media's obsession with a "crime" without a crime?

Since election day, we've seen a very anti-Trump press and judges playing commander in chief. My guess is that many in the left have concluded that the Democrats cannot win elections and it's up to judges and reporters to be the opposition party.

Let's check this from Hans A. von Spakovsky, a Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation:

With its embarrassing opinion in International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has now joined the ranks of the Ninth Circuit as one of the most out-of-control federal courts in the nation. Its May 25 decision upholding the injunction against President Trump’s executive order implementing a temporary halt to entry of aliens from six terrorist countries was a political decision, not a legal decision. The bias and prejudice that poisons the majority’s political diatribe is encapsulated in an outrageous statement made right on page one. There, Judge Roger Gregory claims that the text of the executive order “speaks with vague words of national security” but “in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.” Then he makes the astounding claim that the executive order violates the First Amendment because it establishes “a religious orthodoxy” and favors “one religion over another.” The rest of the opinion resides in the same imaginary, Alice-in-Wonderland world that Gregory and his cohorts have created in their own minds about this issue.

It's like having an umpire who has one strike zone for the visitors and another for the home team.

The media is even worse, if that's possible. They've also concluded that the Democrats are nothing but screamers who can't win elections. So the media has become the opposition to President Trump, as Victor Davis Hanson wrote:

Is there a Democratic-party alternative to President Trump’s tax plan? Is there a Democratic congressional proposal to stop the hemorrhaging and impending implosion of Obamacare? Do Democrats have some sort of comprehensive package to help the economy grow or to deal with the recent doubling of the national debt? What is the Democratic alternative to Trump’s apparent foreign policy of pragmatic realism or his neglect of entitlement reform? The answers are all no, because for all practical purposes there is no Democratic party as we have traditionally known it.

There is no viable Democrat Party and that's why reporters and judges are on the field against Trump.

Of course, it does no good to the rule of law to have judges write politically motivated opinions but no one is thinking much about that. Furthermore, no one cares about how the media is destroying its credibility turning into an anti-Trump press.

The Democrats are worthless and liberal reporters and judges are trying to do something about it.

