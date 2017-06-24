The Democrats are down over 1,000 seats from Washington to the Great Plains from 2009, as we saw in this article in Politico :

By any objective measurements, President Obama hurt the Democrats quite a bit. There were a lot more Ds than Rs when President Obama started his presidency.

The Democrats' desolation is staggering. But part of the problem is that it's easy to point to signs that maybe things aren't so bad. After all, Clinton did beat Trump by 2.8 million votes, Obama's approval rating is nearly 60 percent, polls show Democrats way ahead of the GOP on many issues and demographics suggest that gap will only grow. But they are stuck in the minority in Congress with no end in sight, have only 16 governors left and face 32 state legislatures fully under GOP control. Their top leaders in the House are all over 70. Their top leaders in the Senate are all over 60. Under Obama, Democrats have lost 1,034 seats at the state and federal level—there's no bench, no bench for a bench, virtually no one able to speak for the party as a whole.

By the way, this article was posted before Georgia, or what we were told was a "referendum on President Trump."

So what do you do when you keep losing? Do you bring back the author of the party's collapse?

I guess so, as we hear that President Obama wants to get back in the political arena:

Former president Barack Obama is making his first campaign foray of 2017, agreeing to stump for Democrat Ralph Northam in his bid to be Virginia's next governor.

To be fair, it will be a very limited role. We don't know for sure just what President Obama will say or how active he will be. Nevertheless, this is a huge mistake for a party that needs to rebuild its "farm system" and prepare for a future without Obama and Clinton.

Perhaps the plan is to target certain communities to excite Democrats. However, how did that work in 2016? In other words, Mr. Trump carried Pennsylvania and Michigan despite a visible president and Mrs. Obama reminding black voters to vote for Mrs. Clinton and preserve his legacy.

The Democrats may want to see how the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs started winning. They did it by scrapping the old and starting anew – i.e., no Clinton, no Obama, and no anyone who had anything to do with the party's demise.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.