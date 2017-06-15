« Update: GOP congressman shot | Terrorist's presence in New York parade an insult to victims and police »
June 15, 2017

The brilliant Terry McAuliffe

By Jack Hellner

The brilliant Terry McAuliffe stated publicly that we lose 93 million Americans per day – which means our population is wiped out in less than four days.  Why would we worry about a one-degree temperature rise in 100 years since we are all long dead?

That was actually a pretty close estimate for any Democrat, but especially one with such close ties to the Clintons.

I believe he meant 93 per day, so he was off by only around 100%.

I bet the reporters cover this as much as they cover Pelosi when she repeatedly calls our current chief executive "President Bush."

I know that Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, and Meyers will all make fun of him.

The brilliant Terry McAuliffe stated publicly that we lose 93 million Americans per day – which means our population is wiped out in less than four days.  Why would we worry about a one-degree temperature rise in 100 years since we are all long dead?

That was actually a pretty close estimate for any Democrat, but especially one with such close ties to the Clintons.

I believe he meant 93 per day, so he was off by only around 100%.

I bet the reporters cover this as much as they cover Pelosi when she repeatedly calls our current chief executive "President Bush."

I know that Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, and Meyers will all make fun of him.

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »