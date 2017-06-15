The brilliant Terry McAuliffe

The brilliant Terry McAuliffe stated publicly that we lose 93 million Americans per day – which means our population is wiped out in less than four days. Why would we worry about a one-degree temperature rise in 100 years since we are all long dead? That was actually a pretty close estimate for any Democrat, but especially one with such close ties to the Clintons.

I believe he meant 93 per day, so he was off by only around 100%. I bet the reporters cover this as much as they cover Pelosi when she repeatedly calls our current chief executive "President Bush." I know that Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, and Meyers will all make fun of him.