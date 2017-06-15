The Alexandria shooting: A silver lining?

The shooting Congressional Republicans will be extremely beneficial to Trump, his agenda and for Republicans in the next two elections cycles in 2018 and 2020. What the shooter didn't have in mind beside wanting to kill as many Republicans as possible is that he's virtually guaranteed Trump's re-election in 2020, not to mention Republicans retaining the House of Representatives next year. This act should indicate once and for all what many have been saying ever since Trump's election, that there is murderous rage in the hearts of many of the most anti-Trumpers on the left. This will now be plain for all to see.

The American people can put up with a lot of the extreme left-wing rhetoric that's been going on since Trump's election, but now that it's manifested itself in real-life violence. Gateway Pundit reported that the shooter asked one of the congressmen if those are Republicans or Democrats practicing. When he indicated Republicans it then the shooting began, so it's clear what his motive was when coming the baseball field. There has been a lot of talk about the Republicans losing the House in 2018 because of the success of the Democrats' massive misdirection and distraction of the Russian hacking 'controversy' and their desire to press the issue on into election season next year despite Comey indicating that Trump is not under investigation during his recent Congressional testimony. With the Republicans dragging their feet in repealing and replacing Obamacare along with tax reform, the perception is growing that despite having a once-in-a-lifetime golden opportunity by controlling both Houses of Congress to enact two of the three main issues that Trump campaigned on right away, it appears more and more as though Republicans can't govern. This shooting will spur public support for Trump's agenda and quite possibly to get all of the squishy moderate Republicans who won't admit it but don't necessarily support it, to get off their butts on the sidelines and help get these deals done, and soon. However, look for Democrats to spin this into another call for gun control and deflecting the reason for the shooting away from hatred for all things Trump and Republican, but this is sure to be a losing proposition for them and turn off a large percentage of the public, including independents. With strong public support and big parts of his agenda successfully enacted, Republicans will keep control of the House of Representatives in 2018 and re-elect of Trump in 2020. The shooter should have thought twice about the unintended consequences of his violent action.