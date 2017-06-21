That was back in 1988, but Mr. Sahl certainly could update his lampooning of liberals by relating a recent Tweet by the American Civil Liberties Union’s national headquarters criticizing President Trump for not buying into the global warming crowd’s quest for global governance:

“World Ends: Women and Minorities Hardest Hit,” is the way satirist Mort Sahl once lampooned how liberal news organs like the New York Times might report a devastating nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union.

“Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S. -- ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017 “

Say what?

“Drought, hurricanes and flooding will impact every American -- but climate change doesn't affect us all equally,” the ACLU later explained in another Tweet reported at Townhall by Lauretta Brown. “Black and brown people are more likely to live near coal plants, and have higher asthma rates than white Americans do.”

All the more reason to join the climate hysteria movement “if we’re serious about racial justice,” the ACLU hectored.

Never mind the starving masses in the Third World who won’t get electricity or indoor plumbing anytime soon as we return to windmills and sun dials.

Speaking of fashionable causes, last week’s Tony Awards special on CBS was awash in blue ribbons that signified support for the ACLU, along with Planned Parenthood. According to Variety, the two radical organizations had pestered presenters to wear the ribbons and had some success collaring a few stars, including award presenter Mark Hamill (“Luke Skywalker”).

Viewership, however, fell by 44 percent over the previous year’s broadcast, as the program went up against the final game of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup championship, won by the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second straight year, on NBC. So, only a relatively few folks (6 million compared to the Oscars’ 33 million) watched the stars strut their ACLU-lovin’ stuff. Not a lot in a nation of 330 million.

According to The Wrap, the big drop-off in Tony ratings was due not so much to the Penguins, even though the hockey game took top honors in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic, but because of the lack of a big hook like last year’s ratings-grabbing Broadway play Hamilton. You know, the play where members of the audience booed Vice President Mike Pence right after the election.

Topping off the ACLU’s week was their filing of a lawsuit against the state of Missouri over its new commonsense voter ID law, which was enacted to stop in-person vote fraud.

The ACLU says the state has not spent enough to inform people that they will need to show an ID at the polls. On behalf of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, the ACLU lawyers are seeking a temporary restraining order to block the law from remaining in effect during a local special election on July 11, according to the Missouri Times. In-person absentee voting began on June 12, and 52 Missouri counties will head to the polls on August 8. There’s no telling how awful the “voter suppression” will be if people actually have to pull out their IDs.

So, from Broadway to Missouri to the salons of Paris, it was business as usual last week in the lives of America’s most persistent legal pests.

Robert Knight is a senior fellow for the American Civil Rights Union.