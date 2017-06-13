According to the Narrative Collapse , many of these womyn join the ranks of the social services agencies to have sex with immigrant men.

We know the type. Aging, feminist, socialist spinsters who have nothing else to do but make other people’s lives miserable with constant multi-cultural rants and harping on the male dominated hierarchy or some such. So where to find happiness in their frustrating and demented existence, outside of providing coffee and donuts at an antifa riot? Well, the womyn social justice warriors in Sweden have come up with a solution.

These women are being called “Batikhäxor,” which is sometimes translated into English as “Dye Witch.” It is a derogatory Swedish slang term for an unattractive woman who is an outspoken advocate of feminism and political correctness. Similar to what is called a “Social Justice Warrior” in the USA, but specifically for older women.

Some in the Swedish media are even accusing the womyn of exploiting the teenagers for sex. Something like this may normally be reserved for the supermarket tabloids, but in this case it impacts Sweden’s national security and the safety of communities and families, especially when the mentally ill Dye Witch snaps:

The ongoing double-murder trial of Johanna Moller has brought the scandal to the forefront. Moller is accused of having an Afghan refugee murder her husband and father. During the trial, it has been alleged that she routinely plied underage refugees with drugs and alcohol and had sex with them. She even took naked pictures with them, which were leaked to the press. (snip) The communist website Black Spot published an explosive anonymous column from a female social worker stating that it is common to have sex with young male refugees. The anonymous columnist says that the males are traumatized and the sex is therapeutic for them. The ongoing scandal has sparked accusations that so-called “Batikhäxor” are not driven by ideological convictions, but by hedonism and lust.

What could be a better deal for a young male refugee? Immigrate to Sweden, get a visa, a place to live, a welfare check, and have sex with your caseworker while you’re waiting to scope out younger and prettier targets in town. So, congratulations to the men of Sweden. The chickens of your passivity have come home to roost.

John Smith is the pen name of a former U.S. intelligence officer.