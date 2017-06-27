A Democratic Party operative in Virginia is going to jail for 100 days after pleading guilty to registering dead people to vote. James Madison University student Andrew J. Spieles, 21, worked for Harrisonburg Votes, a political organization affiliated with the Democratic Party.

Another voter fraud case that we can safely ignore because, as we all know, there's no such thing as voter fraud.

As it turns out, the young man wasn't very bright.

CBS6:

"In July 2016 Spieles' job was to register as many voters as possible and reported to Democratic Campaign headquarters in Harrisonburg," a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson said. "In August 2016, Spieles was directed to combine his registration numbers with those of another individual because their respective territories overlapped. After filling out a registration form for a voter, Spieles entered the information into a computer system used by the Virginia Democratic Party to track information such as name, age, address and political affiliation. Every Thursday an employee/volunteer hand-delivered the paper copies of the registration forms to the Registrar's Office in Harrisonburg." Later that month, someone at the Registrar's Office called police after another employee saw a name they recognized on a registration form. The name was the deceased father of a Rockingham County Judge.

Apparently, any old dead person would do for Spieles – even registering a dead person the local registrar was bound to notice. As I said, not the brightest bulb in the room.

"The Registrar's Office discovered multiple instances of similarly falsified forms when it reviewed additional registrations. Some were in the names of deceased individuals while others bore incorrect middle names, birth dates, and social security numbers," the spokesperson continued. "The Registrar's Office learned that the individuals named in these forms had not in fact submitted the new voter registrations. The assistant registrar's personal knowledge of the names of some of the individuals named in the falsified documents facilitated the detection of the crime. "Spieles later admitted that he prepared the false voter registration forms by obtaining the name, age, and address of individuals from "walk sheets" provided to him by the Virginia Democratic Party, fabricating a birth date based on the ages listed in the walk sheet, and fabricating the social security numbers. Spieles admitted that he created all 18 fraudulent forms himself and that no one else participated in the crime."

The procedures to register voters put in place by Harrisonburg Votes were an invitation to fraud, which makes you wonder why the investigation pretty much started and ended with Spieles. Encouraging fraud is a crime, too, and no one appears to be held accountable for that.

There is no evidence that Democrats would have been able to take advantage of the fraudulent registrations and cast absentee ballots by dead people. But that's not the point. The larger issue is the ease with which fraudulent registrations were placed into the system, which, in other jurisdictions, could lead to actual voter fraud.

But the narrative is set. Until hundreds of thousands of illegal votes are dumped in the lap of Democrats, they will continue to deny that there is a problem.