Two articles, one in CNN and one in Breitbart. Can anyone spot the difference?

A police officer was stabbed in the back and neck Wednesday at an airport in Flint, Michigan, and the suspect is in custody and being questioned, according to authorities. The FBI said it believed the attack was an "isolated incident" and is investigating whether it was an act of terrorism. "We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism," the FBI said.

From Breitbart:

Officer stabbed in Michigan by man yelling "Allahu Akbar"

Why would CNN leave out what the stabber actually said in the article plus the person's race? CBS radio also is not saying what the person said or his name and saying it is impossible to tell if it is terrorism.

Somehow, the other day, when a white person drove a truck into Muslims in London, the media were immediately able to declare it terrorism and say the driver's race. Isn't that amazing?

I am not a law enforcement officer or a reporter, but my deep analysis of the situation leads me to conclude that the stabbing was a terrorist attack done in the name of Islam.

Why don't the media report what they know instead of intentionally keeping certain information from the public?