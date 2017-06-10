Some Simple Questions for James Comey
In the wake of the James Comey spectacle in Congress Friday, it's pretty reasonable to see the double standards, the unasked questions, the bias toward one side of the political spectrum. So what would an intelligent citizen have to ask the former FBI director? How about this:
You said you wrote a memo on your meeting with Trump because you were afraid he would lie. So, why didn't you have your agents record the meeting with Hillary Clinton since she is a known liar? Was it because it was a "matter" and not a real investigation? Isn't it extremely odd that if it was an actual serious investigation that you din't have Hillary testify under oath?
Or this:
Isn't it true that when President Obama said he didn't see anything that jeopardized the nation's security in Hillary Clinton's illegal, unsecured private server that that was a message to the FBI and Justice Department not to charge her? Did you get queasy when Obama said that?
Hadn't you essentially decided not to charge Hillary no matter what she did, since you essentially exonerated her prior to interviewing her? Had someone from Justice or the White House essentially sent the message to not to charge Hillary?
You have said that the Justice Department and FBI have to be apolitical. Doesn't your and Loretta Lynch's pecial treatment of Hillary Clinton show how much politics actually influenced the decision not to charge her, despite her obvious guilt?Can you give any other examples where a government official trafficked classified documents for years and was not charged?
