Former Democratic National Committee chairman and Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta blew up at Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo after the latter asked him some obvious questions about his side deals with the Russians, which had been revealed through hacked emails during the election of 2016.

"[Y]ou're picking through my emails that were stolen by the Russians and released by Wikileaks, and creating a story that is not true," Podesta said in an interview, insisting that he did not get any shares from a Russian company. Podesta sat on the board of Joule, an American company that attracted investments from the Russians. As Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer has reported, the company received $35 million from a Putin-connected Russian government fund, while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was working in the Obama administration. Podesta tried in vain to distance himself from the Russia connections. "Maybe you're looking at widely reported information from Infowars," Podesta sneered, as Bartiromo defended her sources as coming from the Wall Street Journal, Politico, and the New York Times. "Well look, you're talking to the wrong guy," Podesta continued, turning the conversation back to Presdient Donald Trump. "You should be talking to his people about whether they colluded."

It sounds as though Podesta protests too much. "Talking to the wrong guy?" It sounds like something a mobster would say.

Podesta, in fact, was in bed with the Russians in ways nobody on Team Trump ever was. More to the point, there's a lot of there there with just why Podesta got his emails hacked and others didn't. He was doing business deals with Anatoly Chubais, a Putin enemy and crony oligarch. That may be at the root of the hackings, not the election. I looked into the matter earlier here and here.

Podesta's response is worth some though here, too. Why did he blow up at Bartiromo?

It's probably because her normal journalist questions were like a bucket of cold water on him. For years, Podesta and his Democratic Party coevals have been succoring the lapdog press, giving them their talking points and reading their copy before it makes its way to editors. They've coordinated echo-chamber blurbs and gotten away with every manner of media manipulation in the dark.

Bartiromo shined a light on his doings, and naturally, he went bonkers, unable to take it. He'd grown so flabby on manipulating the press that he forgot what it's like to have a real journalist ask him a question.

Times are changing, it seems. The free-ride gravy train from the press is coming to a close.