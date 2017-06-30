For the last several years, if you disagreed with President Obama or the Democrat agenda on immigration, gay marriage, gender bathroom rights, climate change, higher taxes, more regulations, you could be called xenophobic, sexist, racist, homophobic, and stupid.

Or to put it in brief form, as Hillary Clinton did, "irredeemable" and "deplorable."

If you dared disagreed with anything in the climate change agenda, you were called "a denier," and the public was told that you shouldn't be listened to.

Members of the Tea Party were compared to domestic terrorists.

And these days, if you dare try to fix the rapidly collapsing Obamacare, you are said to want people to die.

It has been shown that CNN and other media outlets have been willing to just make stuff up to go after Trump just to improve their ratings. Most positive things President Trump has done on energy, regulations, immigration, NATO, trade, and the Veterans Administration are virtually ignored. The New York Times intentionally targeted former Alaska governor Sarah Palin through false news reports after a congressman was shot.

Morning Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have compared President Trump to Stalin and Hitler.

But Trump tweeted some negative stuff out about Joe and Mika, and the media decided that that needed massive coverage, and it is Trump who is described as "unpresidential."

We Americans know what incivility is. Trump's tweets don't even measure up to what we Americans have been through.