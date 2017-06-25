Rendon announced late Friday afternoon that the bill, Senate Bill 562 by state Sens. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), would not advance to a policy hearing in his house, making it all but certain the measure will not be acted upon this year.

“SB 562 was sent to the Assembly woefully incomplete,” Rendon said in a statement. “Even senators who voted for SB 562 noted there are potentially fatal flaws in the bill, including the fact it does not address many serious issues, such as financing, delivery of care, cost controls, or the realities of needed action by the Trump administration and voters to make SB 562 a genuine piece of legislation.”

Under the measure, California would have paid the healthcare costs for all residents, eliminating premiums, copays and deductibles that are common fixtures in the current healthcare system.

This was a propaganda exercise, not a serious proposal. It would have doubled or tripled the state budget, and served as a magnet for the entire population of Mexico and Central America who need medical care. The purpose was not to actually establish anything – that would have required doubling or tripling state taxes, which would have driven away jobs and affluent but mobile professionals (who pay the bulk of the state’s income taxes). The nly goal was to pressure the federal government to go for single payer as Obamacare flushes itself down the toilet, as it was designed to do.