Should a liberal gun control activist have a Navy warship named after her?

Hillary Clinton plans to attend the launching ceremony of a warship. And not just any warship, but the USS Gabrielle Giffords, named for the liberal congresswoman who was shot in the head. For Hillary, every decision is still about wimmen and grrrls. But her decision raises the larger question about whether it is appropriate to name a warship after Giffords. USS Gabrielle Giffords After all, Giffords was viewed as a helpless victim. That doesn't make for a very intimidating name for a warship. Giffords is called a hero because she survived. Does surviving make her a hero? I think surviving makes her a survivor. I think Giffords would have also been a hero if she had been shot while doing something heroic. But Giffords was just giving a liberal speech.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Giffords became the poster girl for gun control. She claims that if the law had forced her to be defenseless, that the man who shot her would also have been unable to own a gun. What we have seen with gun control laws is the opposite, of course; the criminals ignore such laws while the law-abiding leave themselves open to being targets for a massacre. It still raises the question about whether a military warship should be named after someone who abhors firearms. It seems more than a little ironic. I would support naming an unarmed ship after Mrs. Giffords. That way if it ever got attacked and was defenseless to fight back, it would reflect Mrs. Gifford's passion for gun control. Democrats say that Giffords earned it because she was shot. Many Navy SEALs and special forces soldiers are shot too, and they are shot doing something brave for the country, unlike Mrs. Giffords. It is sickening watching Mrs. Clinton pay tribute to the Giffords when she never pays tributes to the rest of our armed forces. Let us hope the ship does not become the laughing stock of the fleet. The Navy is not Operation Petticoat and should not be used for political statements. Exit question: If you had to name something after Gabrielle Giffords, what would it be? Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.