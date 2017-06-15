Senator Sanders is feeling the burn

Bernie Sanders is in high dudgeon: "I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms." That was in reference to James Hodgkinson, erstwhile volunteer on the Bernie for President campaign and the shooter of Republican congressmen and staffers in Alexandria, Virginia. The Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste Department at NPR, in reporting Bernie's speech, managed to remind us of "anti-Muslim hate speech": "And in early June, a man shouted anti-Muslim hate speech at two women on a train and stabbed three bystanders, killing two of them." Well, yes, he did. Let's count the days until the likes of NPR are telling us that James Hodgkinson, devoted follower of Rachel Maddow and Bernie, was a right-wing, fascist, anti-LGBTQWERTY, anti-abortion white supremacist.

By the way, Bernie, speaking of "condemn[ing] this action in the strongest possible terms," what would you have to say about a woman who, while president of a private college, made a sweetheart deal with her daughter's woodworking school and committed the college to buy a $10-million parcel of waterfront property that it could not afford, driving the college into bankruptcy? That would be Jane, Bernie, your wife. While the V.T. Digger article focuses on the nepotism of Jane's arrangements with her daughter's woodworking school, the Wikipedia article on Jane fills in some details of the real estate deal: In May 2017, it was reported that the FBI was investigating Jane Sanders for possible bank fraud related to her Presidency at Burlington. She is alleged to have knowingly falsified information on a bank loan application, in order to obtain funds to buy property for a planned expansion of Burlington College. Sanders is specifically accused of falsely stating that a donor had planned to give US $1 million to the college over several years when the donor in fact had merely promised to leave an unspecified sum to the college after her death. Remember, Bernie campaigned on the notion that college should be free for all. Maybe he meant a free-for-all where the really talented, brilliant administrators like Jane could help us "invest in our young people." Here's hoping, Bernie, that you have some outrage left to condemn Jane's "action in the strongest possible terms." And I trust you'll be calling for congressional hearings into Jane's alleged fraud. Henry Percy is the nom de guerre of a writer in Arizona. He may be reached at saler.50d[at]gmail.com.