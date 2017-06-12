Comey shocked the committee when he said that, at the time, he didn't trust the Department of Justice to carry out a thorough investigation of the Clinton email scandal. He mentioned that former AG Lynch asked him to call the investigation a "matter," which would have trivilaized the investigation in the eyes of the voting public.

Senator Diane Feinstein, ranking minority member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is calling for an investigation into why former Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked then Director of the FBI James Comey to downplay the nature of DoJ's probe into Hillary Clinton's emails.

Politico:

Asked whether Lynch was providing cover for Clinton, Feinstein said she couldn’t answer. “I would have a queasy feeling too, though, to be candid with you,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think we need to know more about that, and there’s only one way to know about it, and that’s to have the Judiciary Committee take a look at that.” But Feinstein emphasized that this investigation should be separate from the one into potential ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. “I don’t think we should mix the two,” the California senator said. Feinstein, who is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said she didn’t know whether Trump’s statements to Comey on the Russia probe, as relayed by the former FBI director, constitute obstruction of justice. “I don’t intend to draw any conclusions until investigations are finished,” she said.

Wouldn't it be interesting to discover if Comey's conversation with Lynch about downplaying the nature of the investigation occurred after her secret meeting with Bill Clinton at the Arizona airport? Stranger things happened during the campaign.

I think it's pretty clear that Comey's mistrust of the Justice Department was well founded. Under President Obama, DoJ had become a full fledged arm of the Hillary Clinton campaign, not only running interference for her, but ultimately, absolving Clinton of criminal wrongdoing when the seriousness of her transgressions were obvious to all.

It would have been nice if Comey had mentioned his "queasiness" with Lynch's request while the presidential campaign was going on. In fact, he should have insisted on telling Congress about this unusual and improper approach by the former AG. I may or may not have had much of an effect on the campaign, but it would certainly have revealed the lengths to which the Obama administration was working to elect Hillary Clinton president.