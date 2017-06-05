Lew Lukens, the highest-ranking U.S. official in London, is a piece of work. The Chargé d'Affaires , or acting U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, undercut President Trump's criticism of London's Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of the recent terror attack by brazenly tweeting high praise to the leftist leader, whose hostility to Trump is well known.

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

Just in time for U.K. elections, giving a boost to the fast rising Labor Party, it seems.

Electioneering or not, it was an unusually insolent act against the current U.S. president, a signed statement to undercut Trump, and evidence that the U.S. embassy is being managed as a Democratic Party outpost rather than a representation of the entire U.S. government.

A day or two ago, Trump tweeted this:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

So who is Acting Ambassador Lewis Lukens, anyway?

Turns out he's a career diplomat, with nearly 30 years' experience in assorted outposts. His most prominent positions, however, have been at the side of the person who must have served as a sort of mentor, then-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, serving as her chief administrative officer. In that time frame, he managed to reach the inner circle of Clinton's tight little circle of acolytes – on the same level as Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin.

In testimony to Congress, Lukens claimed to have come up with the idea of having Clinton set up a private server:

Q: And so what did you – did you propose a solution at that point? A: So my proposal was to set up a computer on her desk, a standalone computer [not part of the State Department's system], for her to be able to access the internet to check her e-mails [privatized — and therefore not subject to FOIA requests or historians' investigations].

For what it's worth, Sundance at Conservative Treehouse points out that a mysterious fire that destroyed documents related to Clinton's illegal email server occurred at the State Department on administrative officer Lukens's watch, too.

Given his administrative role, it is possible he was involved in turning down Ambassador Chris Stevens of Libya as Stevens futilely sought additional embassy protective staff. One thing is for certain: Lukens has always been onboard with Hillary Clinton.

Here's the next peculiarity:

Clinton seems to have a relationship to Khan, whom Lukens went so far out of his way to defend on Twitter. According to a report from the London bureau of the Voice of America:

The London mayor said he is "a big fan" of Democrat Hillary Clinton, and called her "arguably the most experienced candidate to run to be president." He went on to say, "As the father of two daughters, I think the message it sends when the most powerful politician in the world is a woman is phenomenal, and hope she wins."

He wasn't shy about wanting to help Hillary Clinton win the 2016 election, either:

London's new mayor Sadiq Khan Wednesday promised to help Hillary Clinton defeat Donald Trump in November's presidential election – insisting the race for the White House was now "personal." Khan, the first Muslim leader of any major Western capital, said Clinton should use his mayoral campaign as a "template" because he had seen off a "Donald Trump approach" to elections in the U.K.

Now Lukens, Clinton's private server enabler and close inner circle member, is returning the favor to Khan from the U.S. embassy walls.

Any question as to what the face of the Deep State looks like? What is this guy doing in the U.S. embassy in London, and who put him there?