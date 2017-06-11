Last summer, we reported on the massive investigation by Indiana authorities into potential Democratic party voter fraud. The investigation spanned 56 counties and dozens of volunteers and staffers who worked for a Democratic-linked voter registration group.

Daily Caller:

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors say that 11 temporary canvassers working for the Indiana Voter Registration Project made and sent in an unknown number of fake voter applications. The canvassers’ supervisor, Holiday Burke, was charged as well. The organization, the AP reported, is managed by Patriot Majority USA a group with strong ties to Democratic Party, including former President Bill Clinton and former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, as well as labor unions. The investigation by state authorities began last August when a clerk in Hendricks County marked around a dozen voter forms with suspicious information. The probe went into 56 counties where the organization collected 45,000 applications. Patriot Majority rejected the notion the group engaged in any illegal activity. “We looked onto the Statewide Voter Registration System and noticed that there had been an unusually high number of date of birth and first name changes,” the secretary of state’s office told CNN last October. f the 12 defendants are found guilty on all charges that include acquiring or sending in voter registration applications known to be false as well as counterfeiting, each could face up to 2 ½ years in prison. Public Integrity noted in 2013 of Patriot Majority, “Although it describes itself as a grassroots group, a single $6 million donation from an unnamed source made up one-fourth of Patriot Majority USA’s $23 million in 2012 revenue. More than half of its haul, $12 million, came from anonymous donors that gave more than $1 million each, its tax return indicates.”

This is only half the equation. Authorities have apparently been unable to discover if any of those falsified registrations ended up in fraudulent votes being cast, although the fact that they discovered the fraud before the election means that few, if any, of those registrations were actually used.

The fact that all of this came from one Democratic-linked organization and spanned most of the state, should worry all those people who keep saying that voter fraud is not a problem. The reason it's not a problem is because it is rarely investigated and the whole point of the fraud is that it remain a secret. If state authorities are not interested in rooting out fraud, they aren't going to find any.

President Trump's commission on voting integrity may or may not discover similar schemes in other states. But calling it a "voter suppression commission" is way off base, and the Indiana voter fraud case proves that.