If you drop a frog in boiling water he will leap right out, but if you slowly heat the water he will be content until it's too late to get out.

For some time, we have been living in a progressive frog boil.

Long before Barack Obama’s “fundamental transformation”, we were moving in a progressive arc. Barack Obama’s presidency turned up the heat. The acceleration of progressive thought moved from polite nudges, to in your face dictums.

We were in a stupor, floating in our own complacency, constantly being asked (told) to “evolve” in our thinking – to adopt the progressive worldview as being settled social science.

With Donald Trump’s campaign and subsequent defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, a paradigm shift occurred. It is as though we were told “Hey, you’re stewing in a pot of warm water.” We’re waking from our stupor and have an opportunity to alter the arc of history.

Our newfound awareness is not lost on our progressive leftist brethren. They realize how close we were to boil, and subsequent civilizational death. We, and the left, find ourselves with a new-found awareness of our representative circumstances. We realize that that tingling feeling was not pleasure, but our senses trying to alert us to the fact that we were losing sensation. The left realized that their only recourse was either watch us abandon the pot, or for them to turn up the heat. This is why we see the resulting [countless] episodes of Trump Derangement Syndrome -- the left frantically trying to force us back into the pot. Leftist goons are beating back those who try to get free.

The left are intent on destroying America in order to advance “their globalist worldview.” They are rapidly stoking the fire, by disrupting civil society. They are engaged in a multifaceted attack on our Constitution, our freedoms, or economic well-being, and most pertinently, our culture.

Collectivism affords the left an advantage -- devious, well-funded masters with tentacles entrenched throughout the “deep state” a propaganda machine that has abandoned truth for Leftist messaging, and a myriad band of useful Idiot lemmings, only-too-happy to march to the tune of their statist masters.

I was not an early Donald Trump supporter and had concerns about his brash persona, but as I survey current events, and reflect on how far down the progressive road we’ve travelled, I’ve come to believe that Donald Trump may have been the only candidate, and now president willing to stand in the fire and fight back against our leftist foes. Make no mistake, we are in a fight. For far too long we have actively sought to coexist with our leftist brethren, seemingly content to give up ground with the expectation that peace could come, if only we were willing to “compromise.” What Donald Trump understands is that “compromise” to the left means coming around to their viewpoint. They were content to soothe their way to this outcome, now they are fully prepared to fight for it.

It is high-time that we wake from our warm water stupor, jump out of the pot, stand in the fire with our duly-elected president, and fight back against the progressive globalist agenda. This fight will have a winner. Will we be the generation that succumbed to the tyranny of the left, or will we develop a sufficient enough resolve to alter the arc of history that leans toward justice?