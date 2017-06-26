In Chicago, Jew haters objected to a rainbow flag with a Star of David in the center, as Haaretz reported:

Intersectionality turned out to have a downside for the LGBTQ (have I missed any letters?) pride parades over the weekend, as competing demographic groups claimed superior victimhood (or maybe greater pride?).

Three people carrying Jewish Pride flags were asked to leave the annual Chicago Dyke March on Saturday. The Chicago-based LGBTQ newspaper Windy City Times quoted a Dyke March collective member as saying the rainbow flag with the Star of David in the middle "made people feel unsafe," and that the march was "pro-Palestinian" and "anti-Zionist." The Chicago Dyke March is billed as an "anti-racist, anti-violent, volunteer-led, grassroots mobilization and celebration of dyke, queer, bisexual, and transgender resilience," according to its Twitter account. (snip) Another participant asked to leave because of a Jewish flag was Eleanor Shoshany-Anderson. "The Dyke March is supposed to be intersectional. I don't know why my identity is excluded from that. I felt that, as a Jew, I am not welcome here," she told the Windy City Times.

Here is a clue for Ms. Shoshany-Anderson: Intersectionality is not about justice or even about sharing the glory of victimhood. It is about power and hierarchy, elevating those who grab power to claims of moral superiority. Actual oppression, such as the persecution that homosexuals are subjected to in Muslim lands including Palestinian controlled territories, is irrelevant. Power is the sole object.

Speaking of acutal oppression, the local blog Crime in Wrigleyville/Boystown reports: (hat tip: Peter von Buol)

Chicago’s 48th Annual Pride Parade and its aftermath resulted in an estimated 19 arrests Sunday afternoon into early this morning. If that figure holds, it will be the lowest arrest total for a Pride Parade since at least 2012, according to records maintained by CWBChicago.



Two people were arrested for brandishing firearms, and at least five robberies were reported—including two during the parade itself.



But, for the first time in three years, CWBChicago is not aware of any stabbings or shootings connected to the parade celebration.

The arrest total was undoubtedly slashed by the police department's decision to stop admission to Halsted Street bars at 11 p.m. and to close the bars at midnight.

Even the Boystown 7-Eleven store at Roscoe and Halsted was closed by police orders around 9 p.m. CPD supervisors cited “public safety” for the forced closure after a large fight broke out in the store’s parking lot.



The parade itself ran 4 hours and 8 minutes from step-off until the last entry crossed the finish line—21 minutes longer than last year.



Several people reported different men brandishing guns in the crowd during Sunday’s parade, but police were not able to locate any of the suspects.



Then, following up on yet another call of a man flashing a gun around 5:30 p.m., cops made an arrest. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody in the 3100 block of North Broadway, and a weapon was recovered. Charges are pending.



Four hours later, police responded to reports of a woman threatening people with a gun in the street near Oakdale and Sheffield. Officers found a woman matching the callers’ description and recovered a weapon. Charges are also pending against her.

They do things a little differently four hundred miles to the northwest of Chicago, where the Minneapolis pride parade, which claimed tens of thousands turned out, was shut down for 20 minutes by Black Lives Matter protestors, who were feeling their oats after the acquittal of a suburban police officer that shot a black driver who appeared to be reaching for a gun that he informed the officer was in his possession.

The Star-Tribune explains the victimhood controversy that preceded the march, as well as the shutdown itself.

Tens of thousands of people packed Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday to cheer on the 2017 Pride parade, which proceeded with minor disruptions from protesters.

This is the Strib cheerleading for the left. Shutting down a parade of tens of thousands of people for 20 minutes is not “minor.”

The parade, which celebrates all things LGBTQ, played out just two days after resolution of a whirlwind dispute over whether uniformed police officers should participate. After the recent acquittal of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the 2016 death of Philando Castile, parade organizers had decided to exclude police, but by Friday, had reinvited them. About a dozen uniformed officers, one with a K-9 partner, marched at the start of the parade. A half-mile behind them, two dozen officers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau, who led the effort to have officers reinstated, walked along, waving to the sea of people. Several officers on bikes circled the group. Parade-goers’ response was generally positive, with cheers and a few hugs for the officers.

Left out of this account is the fact that Chief Harteau is a proudly open lesbian (and recipient of some amazing hype) who shamed the anti-cop protesters with her sexual orientation:

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, who is lesbian, sent a letter to Twin Cities Pride executive director Dot Belstler calling the decision “divisive” and saying it “really hurt so many in our community,” including LGBT officers and their families. Harteau said she was “beyond disappointed” that she wasn’t consulted before the group went public with its request, and she pointed out that she was the parade’s grand marshal three years ago. “Despite your decision, I assure you that as we have in the past, our team of officers assigned to work the parade will do all they can to ensure it is a safe and successful event,” the chief wrote.

"Minnesota nice" is a real thing. But the hurt feelings of alt.sexuality cops made no difference at all to the BLMers, who have superior victim status. The Hill reports:

The protesters wanted to raise the issue of police treatment of minorities. They were also opposed to the decision to extend an invitation last-minute for police officers to take part in the parade. (snip) The protesters who halted the parade shortly after it began were carrying signs with phrases including: "Black Lives Matter," "No KKKops at Pride! Make Pride Revolutionary Again!" and "Justice for Philando." Some of the protesters were chanting: "No justice, no peace, no pride in police."

Hurtful!

No one was arrested in the disruption.

I wonder how long it is going to take the alt.sexuality crowd to realize that intersectionality means burying their own concerns and favoring others, including groups that have theological hostility toward them. In the end, a behavioral minority based on sexual acts cannot compete for victimhood with a racial minority that has historical slavery to point to, or an ethnic or religious group that is fighting a war.

Lime all victimology, intersectionality is a con game aimed at empowering some and taking away power from others. One of the great attractions of claiming sexuality victimhood is that it enables affluent white young people to claim victim status. Declare yourself gay, lesbian, transgendered, or whatever, and you can be a holy victim. Except that a lot of people without your advantages are seething inside at you. And now they are speaking out, thanks to the new doctrine of intersectionality.

This will play out over time, and eventually could alienate some of the gay and lesbian donor class of the Democrats.