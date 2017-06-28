Not since Hugo Chavez hugged the leader of every rogue state out there and danced around like a goat have we seen a display like that. Trump hving admitted he's a bit germophobic, it's probably a bit startling for him - though you can see he's being the diplomat in the video .

After a cordial and productive meeting on the need to team up and fight terrorism, President Trump was in for a surprise from visiting Prime Minister Narenda Modi of India: a great big bear hug.

According to Mashable, Modi does it all the time. Bear hugs are a part of his identity and he loves to give them. Mashable has a photo spread of all the bear hugs the ursine prime minister has delivered.

But the sentiment seemed to be sincere. Relations are warming with India after President Obama largely ignored them and shut them out. India is one country whose nationals seem to like Trump more than most places and Trump carried the Indian-American vote here in the states.Indians can't stand terrorists and neither can Americans. Both Trump and Modi are outsiders from the business as usual world. The increased cooperation from this meeting can only be a good thing.

An analyst from India's NDTV said it was certainly good news for India.

The telling thing is that the Chinese aren't looking too happily on this. In fact, they are downright paranoid:

Beijing: Any attempt by India to become US ally to counter China will not be in its interests and could even lead to "catastrophic results", a state-run Chinese daily said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had their first meeting.



"Washington and New Delhi share anxieties about China's rise. In recent years, to ratchet up geopolitical pressure on China, the US has cosied up to India," an article in the Global Times said. Underlining that India is not a US ally like Japan or Australia, it said, "To assume a role as an outpost country in the US' strategy to contain China is not in line with India's interests. It could even lead to catastrophic results."

They think it is all about themselves, despite President Trump's extraordinary hospitality to China's leaders.

Sometimes, a bear hug is just a bear hug. But it's nice to see that added leverage President Trump now has with the world's troublemakers now that word is out that India's prime minister gave him that famous bear hug.