A rookie London transit cop was stabbed in the face while bravely fighting off the London Bridge terrorists with only his baton – and a baker beat back one of the fiends with a bread basket, authorities and the chef said Sunday.

A New York Post article on the London Bridge terrorist attack points to the results of an unarmed police force and a disarmed populace:

Such heroic acts in the face of mortal danger "were among several to emerge Sunday in the wake of the deadly onslaught," the Post notes. Thesun.co.uk adds the poignant account of a barman "launching bar stools, bottles and glasses" at knife-wielding assailants in the midst of the carnage.

So the terrorists are armed with all manner of bombs and guns; box-cutters; and, in recent attacks, trucks and knives. London police, including the severely wounded rookie transit cop, are armed with, for the most part, batons and bravery. British citizens are armed with...bread baskets.

Various news accounts have reported that it took eight minutes for armed police to arrive at London Bridge and kill the three terrorists involved at the scene. On the one hand, the armed police rapid response team is "rightly being heralded for the speed, courage and effectiveness of its members in ending a terrorist atrocity." On the other hand, the police already patrolling the area were apparently unarmed, like most London police officers, as nbcnews.com observes:

Last year – when Brits watched terrorists strike France, Germany and Belgium – London's police chief warned it was a case of "when, not if" the U.K. joined that list. And yet more than 90 percent of the capital's police officers carry out their daily duties without a gun. Most rely on other tools to keep their city safe: canisters of mace, handcuffs, batons and occasionally stun-guns. This is no accident. The Metropolitan Police, which covers most of London, was founded in 1829 on the principle of "policing by consent" rather than by force. Giving everyday police officers guns sends the wrong message to communities, so this thinking goes, and can actually cause more problems than it solves.

Such thinking is explained by one British police commissioner:

The British policing way ... is that we're part of the public. A firearm ... puts a barrier between people and the police.

How about a barrier between police and terrorists? According to an account posted in the wake of the weekend attacks, there may be as many as 23,000 "potential UK-based terrorists on the radar of the British security services."

Further complicating the arming of British police officers is the fact that all British police shootings are referred to an outside agency, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, for investigation, with the result that many British police officers are fearful of "being dragged through years of lengthy investigations in the unlikely event they have to use their weapon," having "seen what happens to their colleagues who have had to use lethal force to protect the public."

Even after an increase last year in the number of armed officers in London by 600, to a total of 2,800, less than 10 percent of London's police officers carry a gun on "their daily duties," relying instead on armed rapid response teams for worst-case terrorism events.

By way of comparison, the New York City Police Department alone has some 36,000 armed police officers.

As would be expected from a liberal news outlet, nbcnews.com also notes that "it's easier for police to remain unarmed if civilians do the same." Fewer than four out of 100 people in Great Britain owns a firearm, according to NBC, while "there is more than one gun per person" in the U.S.

Coincidentally, the day before Saturday's U.K. terrorism attack, the NRA posted an article about gun ownership in Essex County, England, which is adjacent to, and northeast of, the greater London area:

Earlier this week, the UK's Basildon Standard reported that Essex County, England has roughly 69,000 registered firearms that are owned by approximately 22,000 certified gun owners. Essex is home to about 1.74 million residents. Given these figures, approximately 1.26 percent of Essex's population owns firearms.

The Standard's article questions whether those 69,000 firearms are "far too many" and quotes a local resident who says, "For me, any amount of guns above zero is too many."

Stringent gun laws in the U.K., including a ban on privately owned handguns, among other things, apparently aren't enough for some U.K. authorities. Therein lies a lesson for gun owners in the U.S., with the NRA article observing that the British government's "ceaseless calls for further gun control [are] instructive, as it demonstrates that there is no point at which gun control supporters will conclude their attack on gun ownership."

The American approach to self-defense is the antithesis to that of the U.K., with Paul Bedard at washingtonexaminer.com observing that recent terror attacks "are pushing gun sales into record territory just months after predictions that the election of a pro-gun president would end the rush."

Bedard quotes a North Carolina gun store source:

We are continuing to see brisk sales of self-defense and concealed carry firearms. We're also continuing to see new gun buyers. ... People are nervous about their safety, and rightly so. It's a dangerous world we live in and American citizens know that we're not immune to terrorist attacks. They're taking the necessary steps to defend themselves. Frankly, the most recent terrorist attack in London underscores the importance of an armed populace.

Megan G. Oprea, writing at thefederalist.com on "politicians downplaying terrorism," notes that our politicians "know that their weak platitudes can't stop terrorism, and so do the people."

That's why Americans don't rely on bread baskets for self-defense.