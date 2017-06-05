Please, Democrats, take this advice!

Kathleen Parker of the Washington Post thinks Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement is a great call to action for Democrats. I wish Democrats would go around the country to all fifty states and campaign on rejoining the Paris agreement. Their beginning rallying cry would be that fossil fuels and CO2 are destroying the Earth and that we have to get rid of fossil fuels and slow down our economy. It is only fair that China and India will have more flexibility because they are still developing countries. That's the kind of leadership Democrats will provide. The campaigns should start in oil-, gas-, and coal-producing states and tell them it is time to shut down those industries because they are responsible for destroying the Earth. They should go to big cities and talk to the poor; the middle class; and small, medium, and large companies and tell them it is necessary to make their utility rates skyrocket and that it will be good for them in the long run.

As the Democrats are campaigning on this obviously winning strategy, they should also push the rest of their agenda throughout the United States: raising taxes, more regulation, abortion on demand, against enforcing immigration laws, for sanctuary cities, and against voter ID laws. They should push government-run single-payer health care. They must tell the people that private health insurance companies can't be trusted and that since the VA system works so well, they will give the people that times 100. It is the government that obviously needs to dictate 100% the insurance and health care people get. They should take this message to states with big insurance companies and all the jobs they support. Although it is necessary to destroy and bankrupt your companies, that is OK, because as Democrats, we will make sure the government takes care of you. I think they should really put a lot of focus on making sure the people know they are for allowing men and boys to use the same facilities as girls and women. I know that this is a winning message. They should tell people that although it is very hard to control the border and immigration, it will be easy to control the climate. Democrat policies should all be winners, as they have been the last eight years, as Democrats have lost 1,000 seats. I know that the media won't ask Democrats any questions, so I would hope some enterprising voters would ask some easy questions while they are on the campaign trail: If rising CO2, fossil fuels, industrialization, and humans cause warming, then why did the Earth cool so much from 1945 to 1976 that the scientists were predicting a coming ice age? Why didn't those predictions come true?

Why has the last 11 years been such a calm hurricane period when we were warned how serious it would be? Why should anyone trust future predictions when previous predictions have been so wrong?

How did the drought end in California, since humans, fossil fuels, and CO2 caused it to start?

Why are the coastal cities still here, since the WaPo and others warned us they were disappearing almost 100 years ago?

Should government-implement policies be based on inaccurate, manipulated computer models or actual facts? The politicians can even be given these questions in advance so they can do a little actual research. The more I read what Washington writers believe, the more I can see that they live in their own delusional little bubble.