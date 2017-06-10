But her party may want to think about having a septagenarian as leader. All of us, as we age, lose some of our mental acuity. We have memory lapses that can be embarrassing.

At age 77, Nancy Pelosi has visions of once again becoming speaker of the House - if the Democrats retake control in 2018.

In Pelosi's case, she can't seem to remember who is president these days.

Back in February, she seemed to forget who was president, saying that she couldn't think of a single issue should could work with "President Bush" on.

That was bad enough. But yesterday, after questioning the mental fitness of Donald Trump for office, she once again referred to the current president as "President Bush." Not only that, she refused to correct herself even when reminded who was president by a reporter.

Pelosi's confusion came just two hours after suggesting Trump was losing his mind. "I am concerned," she said on MSNBC, about Trump's "fitness for office." "I think his family should be concerned about his health," Pelosi said. "The fact is that this is hopefully not reparable -- he’s the president of the United States." "You mean you hope it is reparable?" Joe Scarborough asked, apparently confused. "Yeah, yeah," she replied. Asked if she had advise for Trump, she said, "go to sleep, get some sleep. Bring yourself to a place where your synapses are working." During her weekly press conference, Pelosi not only became confused over who is president, but also what day of the week it is. "I spoke with the speaker a week, a week and a couple days ago, about -- oh, no, just last Friday," she said. "What is today? Is it Friday again?"

Should someone who forgets what day of the week it is be criticizing the president's mental state and questioning whether his "synapses" are working properly?