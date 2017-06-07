James Delingpole at Breitbart News provides a short humorously-oriented article dismissive of the so-called consensus on Catastrophic Anthropogenic (ie. caused by people) Global Warming (CAGW) with a few graphs from a much longer article posted May 29 at the No Tricks Zone by Kenneth Richard. Mr. Richard provides reference to 80 graphs from 58 peer-reviewed scientific papers published to-date in 2017, alone, that invalidate the claims of CAGW, and a link to his December 2016 posting documenting an additional 60 papers published in 2016 also debunking the so-called “hockey stick” depiction of “unprecedented” global warming.

Perhaps at an opportune future time, when Press Secretary Spicer, Counselor Conway, EPA Secretary Pruit and/or others are badgered by the press about whether the President believes Global Warming is a “hoax” an unequivocal answer may be provided, with references.