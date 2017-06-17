« Straight talk and Palestinian 'intent' | Canada criminalizes non-progressive thought »
June 17, 2017

'Out of the barrel of a gun'

By William Dodd

Within the past three days, we have witnessed:

  • The attempted murder of Republican congressmen while playing baseball.
  • Not long after the baseball shooting, GOP representative Claudia Tenney received an email threat that read, "One down, 216 to go."
  • On the afternoon of the baseball shooting, Jim Devine, a New Jersey Democrat strategist, sent out a tweet with the hashtag "HuntRepublicanCongressmen."
  • Yesterday in northern Indiana, a car pulled up next to a pickup truck waving American and "Make America Great Again," flags and the car driver fired several shots into the cab of the truck.

I can't help being reminded of Mao Tse-tung's words in his speech at the Central Committee's 1938 Plenary Session: "Every Communist must grasp the truth, 'Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.'"

By the way, pro-Second Amendment gun owners don't shoot people because they are unhappy with the results of an election.

