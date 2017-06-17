June 17, 2017
'Out of the barrel of a gun'
Within the past three days, we have witnessed:
- The attempted murder of Republican congressmen while playing baseball.
- Not long after the baseball shooting, GOP representative Claudia Tenney received an email threat that read, "One down, 216 to go."
- On the afternoon of the baseball shooting, Jim Devine, a New Jersey Democrat strategist, sent out a tweet with the hashtag "HuntRepublicanCongressmen."
- Yesterday in northern Indiana, a car pulled up next to a pickup truck waving American and "Make America Great Again," flags and the car driver fired several shots into the cab of the truck.
I can't help being reminded of Mao Tse-tung's words in his speech at the Central Committee's 1938 Plenary Session: "Every Communist must grasp the truth, 'Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.'"
By the way, pro-Second Amendment gun owners don't shoot people because they are unhappy with the results of an election.
