'Out of the barrel of a gun'

Within the past three days, we have witnessed: The attempted murder of Republican congressmen while playing baseball.

Not long after the baseball shooting, GOP representative Claudia Tenney received an email threat that read, "One down, 216 to go."

On the afternoon of the baseball shooting, Jim Devine, a New Jersey Democrat strategist, sent out a tweet with the hashtag "HuntRepublicanCongressmen."

Yesterday in northern Indiana, a car pulled up next to a pickup truck waving American and "Make America Great Again," flags and the car driver fired several shots into the cab of the truck. I can't help being reminded of Mao Tse-tung's words in his speech at the Central Committee's 1938 Plenary Session: "Every Communist must grasp the truth, 'Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.'"

By the way, pro-Second Amendment gun owners don't shoot people because they are unhappy with the results of an election.