The entire media establishment is having paroxysms over a leak by a 25-year-old NSA contractor of an NSA report that the Russians carried out spear-phishing attacks just prior to the election. But evidence of an Iranian attack during negotiations of the secret side deals in the wake of congressional failure to stop the deal has been ignored. The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Our media devote most of their attention to a phony story of Trump collusion with a rival, while actual collusion (by Silence) between the Obama administration and an actual enemy, Iran, is largely ignored.

State Department officials determined that Iran hacked their emails and social media accounts during a particularly sensitive week for the nuclear deal in the fall of 2015, according to multiple sources familiar with the details of the cyber attack. The attack took place within days of the deal overcoming opposition in Congress in late September that year. That same week, Iranian officials and negotiators for the United States and other world powers were beginning the process of hashing out a series of agreements allowing Tehran to meet previously determined implementation deadlines. (snip) It is unclear whether top officials at the State Department negotiating the Iran deal knew about the hack or if their personal or professional email accounts were compromised. Sources familiar with the attack believed top officials at State were deeply concerned about the hack and that those senior leaders did not have any of their email or social media accounts compromised in this particular incident.

While the Free Beacon report relies mostly on anonymous sources, there is actual hard evidence provided that this happened:

State Department officials in the Office of Iranian Affairs on Sept. 24, 2015 sent an email to dozens of outside contractors. The email alerted the contractors that a cyber-attack had occurred and urged them not to open any email from a group of five State Department officials that did not come directly from their official state.gov accounts.

If the State Department or White House had acknowledged the attack to the public, it would have demonstrated the wrong-headedness of the Iran deal Congress had just punted on.

Where is the outrage of the Left, obsessed with “collaboration” with Russia ( nation that, unlike Iran, has not launched terror attacks against the United States the way Iran has. What about Obama/Jarret’s collaboration with Iran?

After all, hacking during negotiations is a way to gain an unfair advantage, causing the opponent to give away far too much. Isn’t that exactly what happened? And didn’t the Obama administration cover it up?

Sooner or later, the time will come for a full-frontal pushback against the phony fantasy story of Trump-Russia collaboration. How about Congressional investigations of the Iran deal and Obama administration collusion?

Hat tip: Jack Hellner