Fake news media are committed 24/7 to deceiving Americans. Blocking Trump from implementing his and our agenda and impeaching him have become their sole reasons for existence.

Watching MSNBC, I heard Chris Hayes list several bogus excuses for Ossoff losing in Georgia. Hayes placed Karen Handel receiving outside funds high on his list. I thought, Are you kidding me?

Ninety-five percent of Ossoff's $23-million campaign funds came from outside Georgia. Ossoff is the candidate who was overwhelmingly funded by outsiders, not Handel. Handel's campaign spent a fraction of what Ossoff's campaign spent. Chris Hayes clearly lied, dispensing more fake news. This is the relentless deception we are dealing with, folks.

And yet Republicans like John McCain still pander to fake news media, desperate for an approving pat on the head. Kissing fake news media's derrière, Sen. John McCain recently said Obama was a better leader than Trump. How on Earth could any lover of freedom, liberty, and America say such a thing? That statement should disqualify McCain from ever winning another election as a Republican.

Never-Trump conservatives and Republicans betray their principles, hoping fake news media will not lump them in with the unsophisticated Americans who voted for Trump. I have totally lost respect for Never-Trumps. I suspect that they secretly wish Hillary won.

Think about that, folks. We have Republicans and conservatives who claim to love freedom and liberty. They also claim that their disdain for Trump is rooted in morality. And yet they would prefer a vile human being in the W.H. who said a woman has the right to murder her baby moments before birth; a serial liar; a cold, calculating extreme leftist who placed her political fortunes above American lives in Benghazi; someone who is totally against religious liberty; and someone who vowed to continue Obama's mission to make America last. Never-Trumps deem Trump's hairdo and his non-traditional political behaviors more repulsive than Hillary's multiple crimes and misdemeanors. Such convoluted thinking is unworthy of my time or energy.

It is as though Never-Trumps are back in high school sucking up to the cool kids, meaning the fake news media. By watching too much MSNBC and CNN, Never-Trumps have become infected via casual contact.

I know Never-Trumps who faithfully view CNN and MSNBC. I thought we were on the same side for eight years, fighting Obama's heartbreaking purposeful destruction of our great nation, his repeals of our God-given and constitutional freedoms. Never-Trumps either totally ignore Trump's remarkable list of repeals of Obama's messes or pay them lip service. Meanwhile, it is clear to see where their true passions lie as they enthusiastically parrot fake news media's relentless criticisms of Trump. These Never-Trumps are lost causes, unworthy of my attempting to persuade them otherwise.

Fake news media, D.C. establishment elites, and Never-Trumps are so shallow in their thinking, worshiping surface appearances over patriotic positive intentions. Obama was an extremely cold, calculating, divisive, and dishonest horrible leader who looked good and spoke well. Scripture says man look upon the outward appearance, but God looks upon the heart. We the People saw and connected with Trump's heart. I proudly stand with We the People in my support for our president.

To our unfortunate Never-Trump enemies within, with God's help, We the People will defeat you.