Assistant US attorney Sara Woodward made the disclosure in court as she tried to convince a judge to hold the suspects in the case without bail.

The prosecutor assigned to the case of a Detroit area doctor had her assistants who are accused of practicing female genital mutilation on two girls from Minnesota may have performed the barbaric procedure on more than 100 female children.

Detroit Free Press:

"Due to the secretive nature of this procedure, we are unlikely to ever know how many children were cut by Dr. (Jumana) Nagarwala," Woodward said, referring to the lead defendant in the case, later adding, "The Minnesota victims were not the first victims." Against Woodward's wishes, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman granted bond to two other defendants in the case: Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, of Farmington Hills, who is accused of letting Nagarwala use his clinic to perform genital cutting procedures on minor girls; and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, who is accused of holding the girls' hands during the procedure to keep them from squirming and to calm them. The government believes the three defendants, all members of a local Indian-Muslim sect, subjected numerous girls to genital cutting procedures over a 12-year period. To date, the government says it has identified eight victims -- including the two Minnesota girls -- though Woodward said the government estimates there could be as many as 100 victims. She said that's a conservative estimate, and that it's based on Dr. Attar's alleged admission to authorities that he let Nagarwala use his clinic up to six times a year to treat children for genital rashes. Attar's lawyer, Mary Chartier, scoffed at the claim. "I think the government has overstated so many aspects of this case and this is one more example of overreaching," Chartier said after the hearing, during which she and another lawyer convinced the judge to set the Attars free. The defense has argued that the Attars did not engage in any criminal act and that the procedure at issue is a protected religious rite-of-passage that involves no cutting, but rather a scraping of genital membrane. They also argued the Attars are not a danger to the society and have no reason or desire to flee, convincing U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman to release them on bond.

More than 100 little girls? You would have a hard time convincing me that, no matter how "secretive" the doctor was in performing FGM, that the Muslim community in the area was not aware of what was going on. Even if most area Muslims refused to subject their daughters to the barbarity of FGM, given the close knit nature of that community, it's hard to believe they didn't know where to get the procedure done.

That FGM happens in the US is appalling. But the larger question also relates to terrorism; how to get devout Muslim communities to inform on those who would attack us?

Spengler:

The terrorists, in short, are winning the intelligence war, because they have shaped the environment in which intelligence is gathered and traded. But that is how intelligence wars always proceed: spies switch sides and tell their stories because they want to be with the winner. ISIS and al-Qaeda look like winners in the eyes of western Muslim populations after humiliating the security services of the West. As a result, western European Muslims fear the terrorists more than they fear the police. The West will remain vulnerable to mass terror attacks until the balance of fear shifts in the other direction.

I'm not exactly sure how police can put the fear of Allah into Muslims. The cops are constrained by the US Constitution while the terrorists are not.

But Spengler has a point. So far, walking on eggshells around Muslim communities has had only limiteed success. While appeals to patriotism works with some Muslims, the pressures placed on residents of Muslim communities not to cooperate with the FBI and other law enforcement authorities can be intense. Police and the feds are seen as the enemy, despite the fact that they are trying to protect Muslims as much as every other American.

Until there is a sea change in attitudes by Muslim communities toward the law, FGM will continue to be a problem in America and terrorists will have an advantage over law enforcement.