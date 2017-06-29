When I ponder the fate of my soul, I am given pause in celebrating the misfortunes of my antagonists, aka indulging in schadenfreude. But then, something comes along that is just irresistible, and I have to share it with our readers. On Last night’s installment of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Mark Steyn and Tucker traded quips at the expense of CNN. Steyn’s characteristic riffs and flights of fancy are in full evidence.

I only ask that readers make an informed decision before indulging in this video. I am not proud of enjoying this so much.

