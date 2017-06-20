Nothing is more insidious than corrupting the minds of the young into hatred for others that ends up denying the enemy's humanity. The current reigning champion of such child exploitation is Palestinian television, especially the Hamas-controlled Al-Aqsa channel. Palestinian children are lured into fanatacism, up to and include suicide bombing, via grotesque use of animal and cartoon characters.

Trump Derangement Syndrome keeps plumbing the depths of corruption of the soul. Extreme hatred and utopianism are a lethal combination, as tens of millions of unmarked graves of the former USSR, China, and Cambodia among many others signify.

I am certain that Richard Melville Hall, who performs under the stage name Moby, considers himself a paragon of virtue, for his public persona is full of virtue-signaling. He seems to endorse the entire progressive catechism, with his characteristic virtue-signaling condescension perfectly illustrated in one sentence. The man is a lyricist, after all:

"Could you look an animal in the eyes and say to it, 'My appetite is more important than your suffering'?"

In collaboration with artist Steve Cutts, Moby has just released a cartoon music video that marks a new low for the Trump-haters. Jerome Hudson of Breitbart summarizes the action:

The three-minute video for Moby's song "In This Cold Place" sees an evil capitalist Trump, who transforms into a flying swastika money symbol, in a battle to take over a slowly decaying world. Visuals in the trippy video include a border wall, President Richard Nixon with a Pinocchio-style nose that grows and wraps around the world, and several popular cartoon characters, including He-Man, the Care Bears, Mickey Mouse, and Mario. ... By the end of the music video, Trump is blown up in an uprising and all antagonists are destroyed. One scene sees the cartoon protagonists banishing an evil Rupert Murdoch, Theresa May, Kim Jong Un, and a bat-shaped Steve Bannon.

The entire thing will cost you three minutes and seventeen seconds of your life, but I strongly urge you to view it, if only to gain a glimpse into the derangement afoot in our culture, in my opinion.

There is so much that Moby hates. Construction, for instance. Energy production. You name it. For a guy worth a reported $32 million, he sure does hate the fruits of material advancement. The images fly by, and the enemies of Moby are simply evil.

But nothing can approach the evil of you-know-who, who is not only the ultimate evil, but not really human.



Credit for screen grabs: Jerome Hudson

The artistic quality and budget of this video overshadow anything Hamas could produce. But as I see it, Moby and Cutts are breeding fanatics, just as the Palestinians do. Make no mistake: this is a work of art that tells us something awful about our times, and especially about the times that lie ahead.