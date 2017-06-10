And now some examples of the Obamas and friends "going high" in the past month – bashing their successor, who was not their chosen one.

At last year's Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama uttered what would be one of the Democratic campaign themes : "No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high."

Speaking last week at the Apple Developer Conference:

Michelle Obama: "I think my message earlier was, you know, think about that higher purpose. Because we are at a time in this country when we need problem solvers out there who are committed who believe in this country who believe in the value of diversity and believe in, you know, the value of immigrants, and believe that global warming is real. We need people out there who are operating with a level of empathy."

Well, one person's empathy is another person's...low.

A few weeks ago, while President Donald J. Trump (R) was in Brussels on official American business, former president Barack Hussein Obama (D), perhaps believing he was in his third presidential term, gave a public speech in a foreign country, Germany, where he publicly knocked the current president.

Barack Obama used an appearance at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Thursday to issue a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump. "The world order is at a crossroads," Mr Obama told a crowd of 70,000. "In this new world we live in, we can't isolate ourselves, we can't hide behind a wall," Sharing a stage with [German chancellor] Angela Merkel hours before she was due to meet with Mr Trump in Brussels, the former president did not mention his successor by name, but spoke out against his policies. "We have to push back against those trends that would violate human rights or suppress democracy or restrict individual freedoms," he said."The world has never been wealthier, more healthy and never been better educated. If we can sustain that progress, then I'm optimistic about our future." It was Mr Obama's first major international appearance since the end of his presidency, and there was no mistaking the symbolism of his presence alongside Mrs Merkel close to where the Berlin Wall once stood.

...said the man who is building a wall around his multi-million-dollar Washington home.

The final member of the Obama threesome, former Obama adviser and present housemate Valerie Jarrett, repeatedly jabbed Trump:

Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama, said the Trump administration is "abdicating" the United States' role as the "world leader" and the "beacon of hope" by withdrawing from the Paris climate accord. "It is unrefuted science that there are man-made consequences that are leading to the degradation of our planet. And it was unprecedented to have so many countries, nearly 200 countries from around the world, who followed the United States' lead on this issue and came to the table and not just the government leaders but in our country, just hundreds and hundreds of large corporations signed on recognizing that it is not anti-business to care about our climate – it is not an either/or, it is a both and an imperative," Jarrett said during a discussion sponsored by the Raben Group in D.C. last week. "So I think it signals to the world that the United States is not serious about protecting our planet. Now, I don't know what other way to interpret a decision that I think could be as dramatically negatively impactful as that decision. And what it means is the rest of the world will move forward without us and the United States has always been that beacon of hope, the leader, the world leader, that's why we're called the world leader and we're basically abdicating that role, so that's disappointing to me," she added. ... Jarrett said she is worried about the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare and does not view the issue of healthcare as political. "What keeps me up at night is worrying about the moms who depend on ACA for all of the preventive care and not to mention prenatal care, the wellness visits and the cost of delivery," she said. "I mean, the Affordable Care Act is now a part of the fabric of our country and part of why I think we're seeing the kind of response we are to taking it away, is because people are now living with the benefits and I don't know anybody my age who doesn't have a pre-existing condition. But there are children with pre-existing conditions as well."

Hey, Valerie: What about the moms and others with pre-existing conditions living in all those sections of the country where each and every insurance company has pulled out, leaving people without any insurance beacon of hope?

Former vice president Joe Biden (D) used a well paid college commencement speech to blast Trump:

Former Vice President Biden ripped President Trump's policies and political populism while speaking at Cornell University's Convocation ceremony Saturday. "I thought we had passed the days when it was acceptable for political leaders at local and national levels to bestow legitimacy on hate speech and fringe ideologies. But the world is changing so rapidly," Biden said to Cornell's graduating class. The former vice president went on to address political populism seen recently in the U.S. and around the world. "There are a lot of folks out there who are both afraid and susceptible to this kind of negative appeal. We saw the forces of populism not only here but around the world call to close our nation's gates against the challenges of a rapidly changing world," he said. The political veteran took a direct jab at the Trump administration's policies on LGBT rights and immigration. "The immigrant, the minority, the transgender, anyone not like me became a scapegoat," Biden said. "Just build a wall, keep Muslims from coming into the United States." Biden went on to label recent anti-immigrant sentiment seen in the U.S. as a "scapegoat" for individuals unable to find work in the U.S. "They're the reason I can't compete, that's why I don't have a job. That's why I worry about my safety," he said. "And I imagine, like me, many of you have seen this unfold. (It) was incredibly disorienting and disheartening.

And of course:

His speech at Cornell University comes a day after former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton ripped President Trump in her commencement speech at Wellesley College, comparing him to former President Richard Nixon.

There are so many more examples such as these of Obama and friends "going high" that examples of them "going low" (yeah, I know, they don't do that!) would burn your eyes, so I won't provide any. Not for now, at least.