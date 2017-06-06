New York Daily News:

After weeks of promising to march in the Puerto Rican Day Parade even if it honored Oscar Lopez Rivera, Mayor de Blasio insisted Monday that he was simply being "diplomatic" in public.

Lopez Rivera declined the honor of "National Freedom Hero" last week – and now de Blasio says he'd told the parade committee that if the FALN leader remained an honoree, he wouldn't have been part of the parade.

"I made clear to them that I was uncomfortable with the situation, and I wanted them to resolve it, and really believed they could resolve it," de Blasio said at a press conference in Queens. "But if it wasn't resolved, I wasn't going to (be) comfortable being a part of it."

That certainly wasn't what de Blasio said publicly when asked repeatedly, at length, about Lopez Rivera.

"Sometimes to get something done you hold your tongue in public," he said.

But de Blasio hadn't exactly kept his lips zipped – he spoke at length about the parade, insisting he'd march even as others like Gov. Cuomo and Police Commissioner James O'Neill vowed to stay away, deeming Lopez Rivera a "terrorist."

"I have made my views known to the parade committee. You guys had asked me different questions, I had been, diplomatic let's say, in the answering of those questions because I believed the parade committee was seriously trying to grapple with the issue and I wanted to give them some space to do it," de Blasio said today.

"I'm very happy that Mr. Lopez Rivera has declined the honor," he continued. "I don't think it should have been offered to him. I think it's good that he declined it because it was entirely distracting to the issue at hand which is Puerto Rico."