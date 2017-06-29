Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) went after Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson at a town hall on Saturday.

If there's one person Rep. Maxine Waters shouldn't bring up so as to avoid unfavorable comparisons, it's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who is also one of the nation's most distinguished neurosurgeons. Well, she has .

At the town hall in Gardena, Calif., Waters said that Carson should go back to his former profession of being a surgeon, the Los Angeles Times reports. Waters also told the crowd that the next time Carson went before the House Financial Services Committee, she would "take him apart." Waters is the top Democrat on that committee.

Waters is a crazy demogogue whose specialty is whipping up crowds and has a history of scandals, investigations, and corruption.

Carson is not only one of the nation's most distinguished neurosurgeons, he's also excelling in his public service post, with billions in accounting errors rooted out on his watch within just the first few months of office. He's likeable, popular, and given the agency he heads, more than a little capable of working well across the ideological divide.

She doesn't want to bring up someone like that to remind voters or the public of her own absence of any achievement.

But let's take a look at what she is saying. She seems to think that because Carson is one of the nation's most accomplished neurosurgeons, somehow there's no place for him in public service.

That's swamp talk par excellence. They're comfortable over there in the Washington swamp and they don't want anyone from the outside, especially not a provably talented person, disturbing their nest.

Seriously, a prominent surgeon has no place setting policy in Washington? According to the Los Angeles Times:

"I was born at home in St. Louis back in the day when it was hard for minorities to get into hospitals," she said. To soothe cavities, Waters said her family relied on turpentine and cotton. If it was really bad, the tooth was yanked out using string and a slammed door.

It's almost as if she resents Carson for being a neurosurgeon on personal grounds, as if his being a surgeon is why she was unable to get health care as a child (assuming her story is true) and thus, wants him out of Washington.

Yet Carson came from an even poorer background than Waters and unlike her, didn't spend his time making mega-millions since. It was that very poverty that drew him to the medical profession and all the good things he could do to alleviate human suffering.

And Waters? Nothing. Just ranting and raving with an overactive logorrhea problem. She was last in the news demanding that the Democratic Party, her fellow Democrats, apologize to her for cutting off her mike after going beyond, way beyond, her allotted time. She's focused her entire term in office now on impeaching President Trump and has yelled about the Russians nonstop for the past six months. No legislation, no working with Republicans, no getting anything constructive done. Just four-minute fist-pumping tantrums with the phrase "Stay Woke."

It's never hurt Waters politically. At last count, she's now being bruited about by Democrats as a successor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.