Hey @MayorofLondon, this tweet hasn't aged well. But Twitter has a delete feature. Now might be a good time to use it. #LondonAttack https://t.co/8UsWUSCg2a

Trump's ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe. It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 10, 2016

As for Khan's embarassing tweet, all I can think is 'whose ignorance of Islam'? The mayor doesn't seem to recognize that Islam and a certain reading of its justifications is at the nexus of London's wave of terror attacks. And well, far from London proving Trump wrong, what just went down in London has proven Trump right.

Khan's problem it seems, is not that he is a Muslim - but that he is a hipster, and not just a hipster but probably the same sort of secular atheist leftist hipster that President Obama was. Such people look down their nose and dismiss religion of any kind as gibberish, failing to recognize intensity of faith because they hold none themselves.

That's not to say they don't have beliefs - they do - in phony unprovables such as global warming, calling it the world's biggest threat, and certainly more alarming to them than terrorism on London Bridge.

Khan tweeted this one too:

Climate change remains one the biggest risks to humanity. Now more than ever world leaders must recognise and act on this threat. pic.twitter.com/ZKc3crHLTs — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 1, 2017



The deplorables from bridgeland have since had a question for him:

I alway look both ways when crossing streets, you never know when that climate change is gonna mow you down ...#CNNisISIS — T Mortin (@t_mortin) June 4, 2017

Others are unimpressed with Khan's urban hipsterly claim that terror attacks are the new normal, or, in his words "part and parcel" of living in the big city. He sounds like Bill de Blasio.

What it shows is that the urban elites are grotesquely out of touch with the lives of ordinary citizens. They dismiss terror deaths as 'tragic' suggesting the victims had some role in their own deaths as in the definition of tragedy.

They claim global warming is a bigger problem than the immediate and deadly threat of terrorism. For them it's easy to do that. Taking action on global warming makes them feel good, costs them nothing and only threatens the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen and miners, not their own. As for terrorism, that's no problem for them, either - you'll never find an elitist like Khan strolling on London Bridge on a Saturday night for terrorists to take down. With his bodyguards and the protective bubble he lives in, terrorism is for little people.

Which may be why President Trump issued some morning scorn for Khan's outrageous claim that the London Bridge attack as 'no reason to be alarmed.'

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

In any case, Khan embodies the ruling structure of large urban metropolises across the West, and his continuous inability to recognize reality, let alone take meaningful action or at least advocate for it, is a major reason why these terror attacks just keep happening.