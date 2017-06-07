“My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today," Mr Khan said. "You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers.

President Trump has come in for a lot of criticism, from both friends and enemies, for tweeting out a challenge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his comments after the London Bridge terror:

"There is no reason to be alarmed by this. We are the safest global city in the world. You saw last night as a consequence of our planning, our preparation, the rehearsals that take place, the swift response from the emergency services tackling the terrorists and also helping the injured.”

His tweet in response has been criticized as taking the mayor out of context.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

As the UK Independent lays out the criticism, “What Mr Khan actually said was that there is no reason to be alarmed about the increased police presence on the streets after the attack.”

However, some alternative facts have appeared that render this criticism meaningless. In an interview on ITV’s show Good Morning, Britain, former CNN host Piers Morgan, now an outspoken conservative working at the UK Daily Mail, pressed the mayor on jihadis returning to the UK from training camps in the Middle East. ITV reports:

This morning the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined us to address the issue of whether Britain has enough police officers on the streets after Saturday's tragic terrorist attack. "For the past 13 months I've been campaigning for more support for the Met Police service," he told Piers and Susanna. "We've lost over the last seven years six hundred million pounds from the Met Police budget." As London's first ever Muslim mayor he was also asked by Piers to address the fact there are 400 Jihadis currently in the city and what he is doing to try and stop them from committing more atrocities. "I can't follow 400 people", he said before blaming budget cuts to the police services. Addressing how everyone has a responsibility to report any signs of radicalisation in young people, Khan said: "All of us have a role to play".

The Fox News Insider adds that Khan also said, "just over half" of the 400 Britons who trained with terror groups in the Middle East have returned to the U.K. capital.

So, the mayor admits that there are 200+ trained insurgents roaming the streets of Britain, but there is no reason to be alarmed!

Hmm, that sounds like a guy who has an armed security detail that follows him everywhere he goes. Don’t worry about the cops not following these trained killers who believe that murdering the mayor’s constituents is a holy obligation because “All of us have a role to play”? Does this mean the mayor believes that family, friends, and neighbors would turn in anyone suspected of planning terror attacks? That hasn’t been the way it has worked.

It seems to me that there is ample reason to be alarmed. The mayor is just blustering.

Watch the exchange here:

Morgan does a good job debunking the mayor’s excuse of budget shortfalls. Has there ever been a government official who had enough money to discharge his responsibilities?