Steam pouring from his mouth and fingers, Nobel Peace prize winner, Academy Award winner, former vice president, and failed presidential candidate Al Gore (D) fired off the following statement from one of his many copious energy-devouring, pollution-spewing homes.

The increase in temperatures across the U.S. these past few days was caused not by something commonly called summer. Oh, no – that's too simple an explanation! Upon learning that President Donald J. Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the phony alt scientific and financial scam called the Paris Agreement , liberals focused on the latest trendy cause – climate change – and immediately melted down belching more hot air into the atmosphere. Oh, the climate!

Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America's standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity's ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won't lead, the American people will. Civic leaders, mayors, governors, CEOs, investors and the majority of the business community will take up this challenge. We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump's decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president; but no matter what he does, we will ensure that our inevitable transition to a clean energy economy continues.

Yeah, I'm sure his homes all use clean energy.

The average household in America consumes 10,656 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, according to the Department of Energy. In 2006, Gore devoured nearly 221,000 kWh – more than 20 times the national average.

Actor and renowned climatic Leonardo DiCaprio was also upset, unleashing a Twitter firestorm, which also managed to reference his environmental documentary.

After this hard twitter work DiCaprio retired to one of his many large, not energy efficient (yeah, I know: you're shocked! too) residences. Or maybe one of his yachts stocked with energy-efficient females wearing little more than bikinis.

Of course, last year, the Oscar winner took a round trip of 8,000 miles on a private jet from Cannes to New York and back again to collect an honor from a clean water advocacy group.

After flying on another private jet to attend the soccer World Cup in Brazil in 2014, DiCaprio stayed on a 470-foot yacht owned by oil billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The yacht uses fuel equal to 83 American households' annual worth of CO2 emissions.

After being entertained by the oil billionaire, DiCaprio attended a People's Climate March in New York where he protested against – you guessed it – the oil industry.

Former Massachusetts senator and secretary of state and failed presidential candidate John Kerry (D) was all steamed up about Trump's actions.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday slammed President Trump's "willful ignorance" in withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, calling it "self-destructive." "This is an unprecedented forfeiture of American leadership which will cost us influence, cost us jobs, and invite other countries to walk away from solving humanity's most existential crisis," Kerry said in a statement posted on Facebook. "It isolates the United States after we had united the world," Kerry continued. "For our economy, security, leadership, competitiveness, and health, the clear-cut choice was to remain in the Paris Agreement." "There is only one reason to instead make this choice: an ignorant, cynical appeal to an anti-science, special-interest faction far outside the mainstream. That is no basis for a decision that will affect billions of lives.

Presumably, he then also returned to one of his five (count them) homes to recover. Several years ago, he and his one-percent-of-the-one-percent wife sold their large yacht, conveniently docked in neighboring Rhode Island to avoid Massachusetts taxes, so he couldn't relax there.

Former president Barack Hussein Obama (D), he of the two mansions – one in Chicago and the family's newly purchased abode he is refurbishing in Washington, D.C. (incidentally, with a... wall surrounding it) – and his proposed half-a-billion-dollar monumental presidential library – recently returned from a l-o-o-o-o-ong trip overseas and also piped up, protesting the destruction of one of his cherished expensive agreements.

Former President Barack Obama sharply criticized the move Thursday, calling on states, cities and businesses to take the lead on combating climate change in the wake of the Trump administration's move. "The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created," Obama said. "I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack."

There is more similar hot stuff from the usual celebrities, politicians and other oh, so concerned citizens spewing criticism from the comfort of their large air-conditioned and heated homes or private planes, boats, or luxurious cars. You'll be hearing the same hypocrisy.

Briefly: You'll be relieved to learn that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) no longer flies gratis on U.S. Air Force jets when visiting her constituents and her large (environmentally friendly?) vineyard.

And, by the way, don't feel too bad for "bullied" Kathy Griffin. She can drag her head – and the rest of her body – back to her energy-inefficient mansion in "A List" Bel Air, California. Yeah, she'll get more gigs from "older white guys" in carbon-emitting stadiums.

Ahhhh, clean, hot air!