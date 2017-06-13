I personally find articles and studies like this one from Yahoo News quite humorous.

Researchers found that people who had fried potatoes (such as French fries, tater tots, or hash browns) more than twice a week more than doubled their risk of death.

I believe we all have a 100% risk of death, and this article says we can increase that to a 200% chance if we eat too many fries, tater tots, and hash browns.

Should we trust people who repeat stupid stuff like this when they report on climate change, the economy, and anything else?