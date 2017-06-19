The idea of replacing the historic aircraft with (perhaps) a giant animatronic version of Obama uttering his most remembered phrase, "If you like you insurance, you can keep your insurance," has a certain amount of appeal in this age of irony, but humanitarian concerns would not allow it, since passengers frequently are stuck for hours waiting for delayed flights.

So far, America's First Black President has not had a lot of stuff named after him, although some of his biggest fans are pushing the idea of naming Chicago's Midway Airport after him, thereby dishonoring the heroic Navy veterans who turned the tide of the Pacific War at the battle for which the Airport is named. This is no idle matter of a plaque in some remote location. Here is one of the best features of that terminal:

The bureaucrats of Dane County (Madison) have a much more appropriate building in mind to memorialize Obama. The Capital Times of Madison reports:

Madison and Dane County leaders are hoping to inject a note of inspiration into the seat of local government by renaming it after the only president who ever set foot near it. At a Thursday press conference, County Executive Joe Parisi announced the effort to christen the structure known for 60 years as simply the City-County Building as the President Barack Obama City-County Building. "Barack Obama was the JFK of our generation," Parisi said at the steps of the seven-story edifice. "He deserves to be honored, and he deserves to be recognized, not only for his accomplishments, but for his commitment to civil discourse and respect, both for those with whom he agreed and for those with whom he disagreed."

Surely the proposal will be approved. Dane County went for Obama by 72.8% in 2008 and 71.03% in 2012.

One look at the building shows that it is perfect:

The Soviet-style concrete, soulless aesthetic perfectly captures the political essence of Obama, who did his best to entrust bureaucrats with life-and-death power over ordinary folk with no accountability. The fundamental transformation he launched was squarely aimed at reinforcing the administrative state, run by bureaucrats who make their own laws and act as their own courts.

The label "brutalism" came to be applied to poured concrete structures that were massive and often fortress-like, and the style was widely embraced by government and higher education bureaucrats tasked with creating new buildings. It is powerful, almost invulnerable in character, qualities that have appeal to certain kinds of "public servants." It became the physical expression of the omni-competent state, certain that it could solve any problem of it only had the resources. Utopia will be delivered by the machinery of government, housed in these factories.

The aesthetic root of the President Barack Obama City-County Building is the work of Alfred Kahn (whose work used brick). This is his famous 1909 Highland Park, Michigan Ford Factory.

Courtesy of Albert Kahn Architects.

Both Hampshire College in Massachusetts and Evergreen State University in Washington are dominated by brutalist structures, which may account for some of the leftist craziness among students at both campuses. Brutalism makes no concessions to the human form or scale.

To call brutalist architecture "out of fashion" now would be to seriously understate the popular resistance to it. Ordinary people shun it, because the buildings often sit surrounded by empty space or plazas that become very windy. The concrete is cold and often angular. There is no consideration given to human scale in the design of the buildings. If you have never read Tom Wolfe's classic From Bauhaus to Our House, there is a treat awaiting you.

The architectural style of the President Barack Obama City-County Building is the most fitting monument possible to the president that Obama really was.