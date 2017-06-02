Kathy Griffin claims she is victim of ‘bullying’

As I predicted Wednesday morning, Kathy Griffin is going for martyr status in her efforts to salvage her career. The UK Daily Mail reports: Kathy Griffin's attorney has scheduled a Friday press conference to give the D-list comedian a chance to explain her decision to do a crass photo shoot in which she held up a prop resembling President Trump's severed head.

That attorney is none other than Lisa Bloom, daughter of Gloria Allred and Today Show (and MSNBC) on-air legal analyst, who unsuccessfully sued the Boy Scouts to admit girls. Here is an image of the announcement of the press conference today:

Poor Kathy has been bullied by young Barron, I guess. Let’s have a pity party for Kathy. No doubt, Kathy will present “artistic” reasons for her photo, mentioning Trump’s-- presidential debate comment about Megyn Kelly “blood coming out of her eyes, out of her wherever….” To wrap herself in the mantle of feminism. To me, one big question is whether Chelsea Clinton will be persuaded to withdraw her criticism of Griffin. I wonder if there has been any communication with her by Team Griffin? One other big question is whether Griffin will mention what others have gotten away with, such as the picturing of George W. Bush’s head on a pike in Game of Thrones: I certainly hope she does, and the nation has a conversation about the media's treatment of the POTUS and his family.