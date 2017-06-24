Politico:

The existence of the Russian intelligence memo was first disclosed in April by The New York Times, which said it played a role in Comey’s decision last year to bypass the normal chain of command and make a public announcement that the FBI was not recommending criminal charges against Clinton. He reportedly was worried that the Justice Department’s credibility could be called into question if the announcement came from Lynch, and Russia later leaked the document.

New details about the intelligence memo came to light in a Washington Post story last month that said U.S. intelligence officials believe it might be unreliable or even a fake.

Renteria and others involved in the issue told the Post they did not know each other and had never gotten such an assurance from Lynch.

Robert Raben, a spokesman for Lynch, said Friday that the former attorney general would “cooperate fully with this inquiry and respond directly to the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

“Ms. Lynch is a committed public servant who has dedicated much of her career to the Department of Justice and led the Department as Attorney General in the fair and impartial administration of justice,” Raben said in a statement.

The letters announced Friday seek information from Lynch, Renteria and others about whether they were ever in contact with the FBI or each other about the issue.