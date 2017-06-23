Last week, DHS rounded up 100 Iraqis who either came to the U.S. illegally or committed serious crimes after getting here. DHS ordered them deported, but a federal judge had other ideas.

Washington Times:

A federal court halted the deportation of more than 100 Chaldean Christians that Homeland Security had been poised to send back to their home in Iraq, as a judge dealt yet another blow to President Trump's immigration plans.

Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, an Obama appointee to the bench, said he feared some of the Iraqis' lives would be in danger if sent to Iraq, and said that was too much of a risk to run while he heard more extensive arguments in the case.

He issued an injunction granting a 14-day stay of deportations for all Iraqis arrested in the Detroit region recently or in the coming days.

Judge Goldsmith said the Trump administration was moving with "speed" to try to deport the Iraqis, so he felt compelled to step in to potentially save lives.

"Such harm far outweighs any conceivable interest the Government might have in the immediate enforcement of the removal orders, before this Court can clarify whether it has jurisdiction to grant relief to Petitioners on the merits of their claims," he wrote.

The Iraqis include convicted murderers, rapists, burglars and drug traffickers who are either illegal immigrants or who came legally then committed crimes that make them deportable.

But they argued that sending them back to Iraq, where the U.S. government has said Chaldeans face genocide, is akin to a death sentence. They want to have their cases reopened so they can argue that circumstances have changed in their home countries, making their previous deportation orders null.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested nearly 200 Iraqis since the start of May, including 114 in the Detroit area, which is home to a large Chaldean population. Nearly all have criminal records.

"The operation in this region was specifically conducted to address the very real public safety threat represented by the criminal aliens arrested," Gillian Christensen, an ICE spokeswoman, said in defending the arrests last week. "The vast majority of those arrested in the Detroit metropolitan area have very serious felony convictions."

Some Iraqis have been under deportation orders for years, but the Iraqi government refused to accept them until the Trump administration struck a deal with Iraq earlier this year for the Middle Eastern nation to start accepting its deportees again.

ICE didn't immediately comment on the judge's ruling Thursday.